Prime Minister to travel to the Republic of Korea and attend G7 Summit in Japan

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Right now, people around the world are feeling the intensifying effects of intersecting global crises. Armed conflict, climate change, food and energy insecurity, and pandemics are driving up the cost of living, displacing people from their homes, and creating uncertainty about the future. In this moment, cooperation with international partners, including through the G7, is vital to addressing these impacts and making life better for people.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to the Republic of Korea (Korea) and Japan from May 16 to 21, 2023. Prime Minister Trudeau will participate in an official bilateral visit in Seoul, Korea from May 16 to 18 before travelling to Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19 to 21 to participate in the G7 Summit.

In Korea, a close friend and ally to Canada in the North Pacific, the Prime Minister will meet with President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, to advance shared priorities, including economic and energy security, net-zero emission economies, democracy, human rights, and gender equality. The Prime Minister will also champion Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and highlight Canada and Korea's rich historical ties as we celebrate our 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations and lay the foundation for the next 60 years.

In Japan, at the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will further strengthen the close collaboration of G7 partners to address the global challenges of our time, including meeting the needs of emerging and developing economies; supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal invasion; defending peace, security, and human rights internationally; taking ambitious climate action while growing clean economies; and making life better and more affordable for people around the world.

During his engagements with other G7 leaders and invited guests, the Prime Minister will advance the shared priorities of promoting a cleaner future, continuing to close the infrastructure investment gap, and accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals while promoting the core values of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law that unite our countries.

"The international community is strongest when we act in unison. We must continue to pull together to build clean economies, strengthen supply chains, and defend the rules-based international order – because it is critical to the future of our children and grandchildren. I look forward to meeting with President Yoon, G7 leaders, and G7 partners in a spirit of cooperation to address these challenges and make life better for people around the world."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

2023 marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and the Republic of Korea.

Korea is Canada's seventh largest trading partner, the sixth largest merchandise export market, and the sixth largest source of merchandise imports.

Canada-Korea two-way merchandise trade is robust and reached $21.9 billion in 2022.

In 2022, Canada and Korea announced their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership based on the following five shared priority areas:

Defending the Rules Based International System, Democracy, Freedom, Human Rights, and Gender Equality Strengthening Security and Defense Partnerships, including Peacekeeping and Maritime Security Enhancing Economic Prosperity and Security, Cooperating on Supply Chains, Critical Minerals, and Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Promoting Trade and Investment Addressing Climate Change and the Environment, Supporting Energy Security, and Developing Sustainable Energy Source Deepening Partnerships in Health and Culture

More than 200,000 Canadians identify as being of Korean origin. More than 27,000 Canadians currently reside in Korea, including about 3,200 English language teachers. Since the end of hostilities in the Korean War, Canada has maintained its commitment to security and stability on the Korean Peninsula, including through a consistent presence in the United Nations Command, which oversees the implementation of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Japan has also invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam to participate as guest countries in the G7 Summit.

Canada last held the presidency of the G7 in 2018. Japan holds the presidency in 2023, and Italy will hold it in 2024. Canada will next host the G7 in 2025.

Japan is the world's third-largest national economy, one of Canada's most important economic and commercial partners, and Canada's largest source of bilateral foreign direct investment in Asia.

In 2022, Canada's exports of merchandise to Japan totalled $18.0 billion, while imports from Japan were $17.1 billion. Agricultural products, energy, minerals, and forest products are among Canada's largest exports to Japan.

Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy advances and defends Canada's interests by supporting a more secure, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable region while protecting Canada's national and economic security at home and abroad.

The Indo-Pacific region is home to 21 of the world's 30 largest cities and 65 per cent of the world's population.

The Indo-Pacific is Canada's second-largest merchandise export market, after the United States, with annual two-way trade valued at $266 billion in 2022.

