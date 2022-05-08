U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.04 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.59 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +0.84 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6730
    +0.4930 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,231.32
    -938.65 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Prime Minister visits Kyiv, Ukraine

·7 min read

KYIV, Ukraine, May 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canada sends a resounding message to the world that we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and its people.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today visited Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, accompanied the Prime Minister.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs participated in a flag raising ceremony to mark the re-opening of the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine. Ambassador Larisa Galadza, together with a team of additional staff members, will resume diplomatic operations in Kyiv, Ukraine as part of a gradual restoring of Canada's full diplomatic presence and services. Until further notice, consular and immigration services will continue to be provided in Poland and many other European cities in the region.

Prime Minister Trudeau also visited Irpin, where he witnessed firsthand the reckless brutality of Vladimir Putin's illegal war. Russian forces have terrorized and killed civilians and destroyed homes and neighbourhoods. Canada is leading efforts to ensure they are held accountable for war crimes and other egregious violations of human rights. At the same time, the Prime Minister also witnessed the strength and resilience of Ukrainians, and despite efforts by Russia, Kyiv still stands strong and proud today.

In a bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy discussed the historic partnership between their two countries, the situation in Ukraine, and the need for additional international support – including humanitarian, financial, and military assistance. The two leaders also discussed global efforts to impose severe and lasting sanctions on Russia in response to President Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine and ongoing commitment to help in any way possible.

Today, the Prime Minister announced additional measures and investments to continue supporting Ukraine, including:

  • Providing an additional $50 million in military assistance, which builds on recent contributions of artillery, ammunition, and civilian-pattern light armoured vehicles:

  • Allocating $25 million, from Canada's $100 million contribution for humanitarian aid in the region, to the World Food Programme to address food security in Ukraine; and

  • Contributing $10 million in funding to support human rights, civil society, and demining in Ukraine, in particular:

The Prime Minister also announced his intention to temporarily remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for a period of one year and that Canada will be imposing new sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations. These new actions, which build on the measures previously announced on April 27, 2022, include:

  • Imposing sanctions on 21 additional Russian individuals, including oligarchs and close associates of the Russian regime; and

  • Sanctioning 19 individuals in the Russian defence sector and five entities for providing indirect or direct support to the Russian military.

The investments and measures announced today build on what Canada has already committed this year. Since February 2022, Canada has provided $245 million in humanitarian assistance and over $131 million for defensive military equipment. On top of that, Budget 2022 proposes to provide $1 billion in loans through the IMF Administered Account for Ukraine from Canada. This is on top of $620 million in bilateral loans already committed to Ukraine, of which $500 million has already been disbursed. Budget 2022 also proposes $500 million in additional military aid. Today's sanctions also build on those that have already been imposed on more than 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since February 24, 2022.

During his visit, Prime Minister Trudeau and President Zelenskyy participated in a G7 Leaders' meeting. Together with leaders from the G7, the Prime Minister and President commemorated the end of the Second World War in Europe. The leaders condemned President Putin's unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war, and Russia's horrendous attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The G7 reiterated its steadfast military, financial, and diplomatic support for Ukraine and committed to phasing out reliance on Russian energy, imposing additional sanctions, combatting Russian propaganda, and addressing the international challenges caused by President Putin's war – particularly global food security.

Canada will continue to support Ukraine and Ukrainians as they fight authoritarianism and as they defend their freedoms, their democracy, and their way of life.

Quotes

"As Russia continues its ongoing illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine, Canada will continue to be there to support Ukraine and its people. I would like to thank President Zelenskyy for hosting this visit, but also more importantly, for his leadership. Together with Ukrainians, President Zelenskyy is defending the values at the very heart of democracies. His courage and the courage of Ukrainians is inspiring, and we will continue to do everything we can to make sure Ukraine gets the support it needs."
— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada and our allies are united in our condemnation of Vladimir Putin and his war of aggression, and we are united in our support for the remarkable people of Ukraine who are so bravely resisting his assault. We know that in standing up for themselves, the people of Ukraine are standing up for democracy and international law—and we stand with them. Today's visit is a key opportunity for Canada to further underscore that unwavering support."
— The Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"When the Russian regime invaded Ukraine they had gravely underestimated the response of the allies and our commitment towards the people of Ukraine, who continue to fight with courage for their country. Canada will always be a friend to Ukraine and we are here in Kyiv to show our unwavering support. From mapping mines to making sure Russian forces are held accountable for their crimes, Canada is doing its part to support Ukraine."
— The Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick Facts

  • Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed $245 million in humanitarian assistance to respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Of this, $145 million has been allocated to United Nations organizations, the Red Cross Movement and to non-governmental organizations.

  • Canada has also provided over 345,000 essential relief items such as blankets, mattresses, etc. from Canada's National Emergency Strategic Stockpile to help respond to humanitarian needs in Ukraine and the region. These items were specifically requested by our partners and are being dispatched to Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

  • In partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, 31,000 relief items from existing stockpiles have been deployed to Ukraine, including tarps, kitchen sets, hygiene parcels, and blankets.

  • On April 9, 2022, Prime Minister Trudeau co-convened the Stand Up for Ukraine pledging event with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, which raised $12.4 billion for people fleeing the Russian invasion, inside Ukraine and abroad.

  • In Budget 2022, Canada also allocated $500 million in additional military aid for Ukraine for the fiscal year 2022-23.

  • Since 2015, Canada has committed approximately $154 million for defensive military equipment for Ukraine, with over $131 million of that committed since February 2022.

  • Since Russia's illegal occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea in 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,400 individuals and entities. Many of these sanctions have been undertaken in coordination with Canada's allies and partners. Canada's latest sanctions impose asset freezes and prohibitions on listed individuals and entities.

  • Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Canada has imposed sanctions on over 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

  • In March 2022, Canada referred the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC), in concert with other ICC member states, in light of the numerous allegations of serious international crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Related Products

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/08/c6226.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates Says Economy ‘Bears’ Have Strong Argument on Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates said interest rates are likely to rise enough to cause a global economic slowdown, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the Worl

  • Critics Erupt After Clarence Thomas Tells Americans To Deal With It On Roe v. Wade

    Supreme Court Justice chides the public to "live with" it, but that doesn't seem to be the route his wife took after the election.

  • Ukraine Latest: Mariupol Siege Dwindles to Plant’s ‘Dead Men’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneGroup of Seven leaders pledged to ban Russian oil imports, even as Hungary held out against a European Union energy sanctions plan. The U.S. expanded sancti

  • Mariupol Steel Plant’s ‘Dead Men’ Defenders Call for Rescue Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hoped to mark Victory Day on Monday by celebrating the capture or surrender of Mariupol’s last Ukrainian defenders, a Zoom appearance by their commanders suggests he’ll have to wait.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsE

  • After stocks plunged this week, here’s how to protect your finances during a period of uncertainty: ‘A hard landing will ultimately be unavoidable’

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was not likely to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its next meeting, all but promising consecutive 50 basis rate hikes. “We need to really see that our expectation is being fulfilled, that inflation in fact is under control and starting to come down, but it’s not like we would stop, we would just go back to 25 basis point increases,” Powell said.

  • Trading Russian Oil Will Become Harder From Mid-May, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity firms will find it much harder to buy and sell Russian oil from the middle of this month, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader, as Europe tightens sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsE

  • Ukrainian troops share video of Russian boat near Zmiinyi Island being destroyed

    Iryna Balachuk - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 12:35 Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian Serna landing boat near Zmiinyi [Snake] Island in the Black Sea. Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command on Facebook; Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of Joint Press Centre of the South Ukraine Defence forces, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda Quote from Pivden: "Zmiinyi is not just another site of thrilling drama, record-breaking

  • Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

    Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions. “I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the U.S. first lady told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

  • EU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, holding up the bloc’s entire package of sanctions meant to target President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the talks. Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Rec

  • Curious about Trump’s $75K per person Derby fundraiser? We caught up with an attendee

    Former President Donald Trump was so late he only got to watch the Derby itself, but posed for photos with everyone who went to the event, one attendee told the Herald-Leader.

  • Ted Cruz Said Jan. 6 Wasn’t a ‘Violent Insurrection.’ Now He Labels Peaceful Pro-Choice Protesters ‘Mob Violence’

    Can someone get the senator a dictionary? He seems confused about the definition of violence

  • Abortion bans 'will be swift' if Roe v. Wade is overturned: Sen. Amy Klobuchar

    The move to add new abortion bans "will be swift" if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday, adding that the Senate will do everything it can to codify a woman's right to choose. "I think the question that voters are going to be asking when 75% of people are with us on this, is who should make this decision," Klobuchar said. Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells @MarthaRaddatz that the Democratic Party is “clearly pro-choice."

  • Economic strength is forcing the Fed to get more aggressive

    On Tuesday, we learned U.S. employers had a record 11.5 million job openings as of March.

  • Lockheed Martin looks to nearly double Javelin missile production -CBS News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp plans to nearly double production of Javelin missiles, the antitank weapon that has helped Ukraine fight Russia's invasion, Chief Executive Officer James Taiclet said in an interview on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden last week visited a Lockheed facility in Alabama that manufactures the weapons, which are made jointly by Lockheed and Raytheon Technologies, in an effort to press Congress to approve his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian Air Defence destroys 14 Russian targets

    Valentyna Romanenko - Sunday, 8 May 2022, 01:09 The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 Russian air targets, including one helicopter, in a 24-hour period on 7 May. Source: Air Force Command spokesman, Yurii Ihnat on Facebook Details: 14 air targets were hit on 7 May: - 1 helicopter; - 11 UAVs (short-range missiles); 2 cruise missiles.

  • To counter China, Biden launches 3D printing initiative with GE Aviation and other large firms

    US President Joe Biden's administration announced on Friday a new initiative that would boost manufacturing of 3D printed products by domestic small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs), an effort that the White House hopes will work in conjunction with legislation meant to boost US competitiveness against China. Dubbed "Additive Manufacturing Forward" or "AM Forward", the initiative involves voluntary commitments from some of America's largest manufacturers, including aerospace giant GE Aviation and

  • Trump Supporters Couldn’t Stop Booing Dr. Oz at Pennsylvania Rally

    Disgraced former president said the reality TV doctor's opponent in the Pennsylvania Senate primary "may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA"

  • Australian leader silent on reaction to feared Chinese base

    Australia’s prime minister on Sunday refused to say how his government might respond if China attempted to establish a military base less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off the Australian coast on the Solomon Islands. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that a Chinese naval base on the impoverished South Pacific island nation would be a “red line” for both Australia and the United States.

  • How the future of Roe is testing Roberts's clout on Supreme Court

    WASHINGTON -- The explosive leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade not only focused the nation on the magnitude of the change facing abortion rights, it also signaled the rise of a rightward-moving court that is testing the power of fellow conservative Chief Justice John Roberts. As the country awaits a final decision, the intense deliberations inside a court closed to the public and shaken by revelations of its private negotiations appears to be not between the co

  • Senior Russian commanders drawn onto battlefield in Ukraine: UK

    The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday that senior Russian officials have entered the battlefield in Ukraine amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of the neighboring country. In a Twitter thread, the British Ministry of Defence said that the Russian senior commanders are likely to take personal leadership of their operations, noting that they rarely delegate…