U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,769.91
    -21.02 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,216.33
    -99.99 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,075.99
    -100.42 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.16
    -29.61 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.72
    +1.20 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.40
    -13.10 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    -0.65 (-3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9869
    -0.0117 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7730
    +0.1560 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0187 (-1.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7530
    +0.5540 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,199.58
    +191.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.06
    -0.35 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Prime Movers Lab Named to Inc.'s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

·5 min read

Annual roundup highlights the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs

JACKSON, Wyo., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine named venture capital firm Prime Movers Lab to its fourth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

Prime Movers Lab Named to Inc.’s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors
Prime Movers Lab Named to Inc.’s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Inc. recognized Prime Movers Lab for its successful track record of remaining deeply supportive of the businesses it invests in. The list singles out firms that entrepreneurs collaborate with and trust as they receive the financial support they need to help drive growth.

"Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision, involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

"Many investors make a lot of empty promises, but we have delivered on our commitment that the least useful thing we'll provide is capital," Prime Movers Lab Founder and General Partner Dakin Sloss said. "We work with each portfolio company as trusted advisors to support hiring, public relations, government relations, branding, sales, and executive coaching to serve as true partners to our CEOs."

Prime Movers Lab recently announced raising $500 million for its first early growth fund, bringing the firm's total assets under management to more than $1 billion. The firm invests in breakthrough science companies that are reinventing energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, human augmentation, and agriculture.

"Dakin and Prime Movers Lab are a very different kind of investor than any I have had in the past 30 years. What sets them apart in an entirely different (and better) category is how smart, helpful, and humble they are. They took the time to understand our business and technology better than anyone else and thus were able to add more value. They also are thought leaders – and leaders in general – not looking to others for social proof – they are bold enough and smart enough to be strong and supportive backers. Finally, and on top of all of that, they share my goal of making the world a better place, and I very much look forward to doing just that with them," said Heliogen, Energy Vault, and Carbon Capture Founder Bill Gross.

"The Prime Movers Lab team has delivered for Tarana Wireless. First, as a board member, I saw their unparalleled commitment to their portfolio companies over three, very different fundraising rounds," said Tarana CEO Basil Alwan. "And, since becoming the CEO of Tarana, I've come to appreciate their hands-on full support as we scale and deliver broadband to underserved communities."

"I love working with the Prime Movers Lab team because they provide untold amounts of strategic insight, support, and engagement," E-Space Founder and CEO Greg Wyler said. "I've built numerous companies and have found Prime Movers Lab to be the most thoughtful, connected, and invested partner. Prime Movers Lab is a truly different type of venture capital firm that is well poised for this new era of scientific breakthroughs."

"Prime Movers Lab has built an impressive team across investment and technical partners. They uniquely understand deep technology—and are able to accurately assess challenges in diligence, then connect their founders and support them on both business and engineering expertise. We're grateful to have Prime Movers Lab on the Boom Supersonic team," said Boom Supersonic Founder and CEO Blake Scholl.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have raised private equity or venture capital. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

The October 2022 issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 4, 2022.

About Prime Movers Lab
Prime Movers Lab invests in breakthrough scientific startups founded by Prime Movers, the inventors who transform billions of lives. We invest in companies reinventing energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and human augmentation. Portfolio investments span in-space transportation, industrial solar heat, ag tech, brain upgrades, nano-structured materials, wafer slicing, prosthetics, 3D printing, mobility, longevity and AI. For more information, please visit https://www.primemoverslab.com.

About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact: Gavin Mathis, 406-539-7277, gavin@primemoverslab.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-movers-lab-named-to-incs-2022-list-of-founder-friendly-investors-301641789.html

SOURCE Prime Movers Lab

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have now plunged more than 20% in less than 20 days. There are several reasons for that, but a new catalyst now has the drop gaining momentum. Today's move lower was sparked by the news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reversed course and now intends to follow through with his bid to purchase Twitter for his original offer price of $54.20 per share.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • This Top Warren Buffett Stock Has Enormous Overlooked Upside Potential

    Warren Buffett has been buying shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) hand over fist these days. Buffett took advantage of the recent slide in oil prices and Occidental Petroleum's stock to increase Berkshire's position in one of its top 10 holdings in late September. While oil is the primary focus of Buffett's bold bet on Occidental Petroleum, it's likely not the only thing he sees in the company.

  • 5 Stocks Set to Thrive in the Booming LNG Export Environment

    Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off After Jobs Data, Key Economic Data; OPEC Meeting On Tap

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off 300 points Wednesday after a stronger-than-expected ADP employment report.

  • Amazon Delivers Bad News for the Economy

    The e-commerce giant has just made a decision that suggests the health of the economy is not improving.

  • Morgan Stanley slashes price target on General Motors stock

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses stock performance for General Motors after Morgan Stanley slashes its price target.

  • Lordstown (RIDE) Endurance Trucks Roll Off at Foxconn Plant

    Lordstown (RIDE) begins production of the Endurance pickup truck. It expects to deliver almost 50 units in 2022 and the rest in the first half of 2023.

  • Stock market rally pauses, oil prices rise on planned OPEC+ production cuts

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Wednesday.

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • AMD Is Expected to See Strong Revenue Growth, but What About Nvidia?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), and a closer look at future revenue growth expectations and valuation metrics.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy In October and Hold Forever

    A war in Europe and the subsequent energy crisis it's causing would be enough to tank global stock markets in any given year. On top of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, markets are also reeling from rapidly rising interest rates intended to quell runaway inflation. Once you consider all the challenges stock markets face, it's a little surprising that the benchmark S&P 500 index has only lost around 25% of its value this year.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock falls after Macquarie cuts price target to $10

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss Macquarie's call on Carnival Cruise Line and the outlook for other cruise stocks.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    September was yet another down month for the stock market, and the outlook still doesn't look great with inflation showing no signs of coming to an end. Taking that advice into consideration, there are three growth stocks that stand out from the rest and that investors should consider buying this month given their promising futures: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). Trading at around 50 times earnings, healthcare giant Eli Lilly may turn off some investors with its steep valuation.

  • Is Intel Stock a Buy Now?

    The company's new processors could help it gain ground over AMD, but investors need to look at the bigger picture.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Shares Tumbled 23.4% in September

    What happened Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), a biotech company that specializes in oncology and pain therapies, dropped 23.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.