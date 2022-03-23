Prime Movers Market Size to Grow by 34.56 gigawatts units | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prime movers market report by Technavio infers that the economical and efficient renewable energy resources are driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of 34.56 gigawatts units from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Prime Movers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE Sample Report .

Vendor Landscape and Scope

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

Caterpillar Inc., ENTSOG AISBL, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, Prime Movers Lab, ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., The Raymond Corp., and Wartsila Corp., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to The significant increase in the energy demand owing to the rapid growth in population and an enhanced standard of living. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and India will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Global Home Textile Retail Market

Market Driver:

Countries are shifting their focus from non-renewable sources of energy to renewable sources to produce power using prime movers. Wind power is considered the most efficient source of power. Thus, the growing installation of wind turbines along with prime movers will drive demand in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Story continues

Market Trend:

According to the IEA, factors such as technological advances, the presence of environmental policies, and the maturity of the supply chain for offshore wind turbines increase the adoption of wind energy in Europe. Moreover, the reduction in LCOE has led to a decrease in the cost of installation of wind farms. As a result, the cost of generating onshore wind power is almost equal to the cost of generating power from conventional.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist prime movers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the prime movers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the prime movers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of prime movers market vendors

Related Reports:

Commercial Building Automation Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Machine Vision Market by End-user, Geography, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Prime Movers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 34.56 GW units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries China, US, Brazil, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Caterpillar Inc., ENTSOG AISBL, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, Prime Movers Lab, ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., The Raymond Corp., and Wartsila Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Wind turbine

Hydro turbine

Steam turbine

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Wind turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 18: Wind turbine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hydro turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Hydro turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 20: Hydro turbine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Steam turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Steam turbine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 22: Steam turbine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (GW)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Economical and efficient renewable energy resources

8.1.2 Competition from fossil fuels

8.1.3 Rising energy supply concerns

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Challenges associated with the installations

8.2.2 High capital cost

8.2.3 Increasing adoption of alternative energy sources

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Declining levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of wind power generation

8.3.2 Technological advances

8.3.3 Rapid growth in urbanization

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Caterpillar Inc

Exhibit 45: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 48: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 ENTSOG AISBL

Exhibit 49: ENTSOG AISBL - Overview

Exhibit 58: ENTSOG AISBL - Product and service

Exhibit 50: ENTSOG AISBL - Key offerings

10.5 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD,

Exhibit 59: Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, - Overview

Exhibit 60: Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Prime mover engineering Co. Pvt. LTD, - Key offerings

10.8 Prime Movers Lab

Exhibit 62: Prime Movers Lab - Overview

Exhibit 63: Prime Movers Lab - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Prime Movers Lab - Key offerings

10.9 ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 65: ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: ReGen Powertech Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Raymond Corp.

Exhibit 72: The Raymond Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 73: The Raymond Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: The Raymond Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Wartsila Corp.

Exhibit 75: Wartsila Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Wartsila Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 82: Information sources

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-movers-market-size-to-grow-by-34-56-gigawatts-units--technavio-301506833.html

SOURCE Technavio