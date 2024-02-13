On December 31, 2023, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) executed a significant stock transaction involving Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), a renowned toy manufacturer. The firm decided to reduce its holdings in Mattel, signaling a shift in its investment strategy regarding the toy company. This move by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), a firm known for its value-driven investment approach, has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, prompting discussions about the implications for Mattel's stock and PRIMECAP's portfolio.

Founded in 1983, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) Company has established itself as a prominent independent investment management firm based in Pasadena, CA. The firm manages equity portfolios primarily for institutions and mutual funds in the United States. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is known for its commitment to fundamental research, individual decision-making, a long-term investment horizon, and a focus on value. The firm employs a multi-counselor investment model, granting each portfolio manager autonomy over a portion of the Fund. PRIMECAP's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued stocks with the potential to outperform the market over a three to five-year period, often starting with companies and industries that are currently out of favor.

PRIMECAP Management Reduces Stake in Mattel Inc

Overview of Mattel Inc

Mattel Inc, with its stock symbol MAT, has been a staple in the toy industry since its IPO on June 3, 1968. The company's portfolio includes iconic brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. Mattel's business model involves marketing its products to wholesale customers and directly to consumers, with a manufacturing process that includes both internal and external partners. The company has a significant presence in North America, which accounts for over half of its net sales, with the rest coming from international markets. Mattel's financial performance and stock market presence have been areas of interest for investors, particularly in the context of its sector and market performance.

PRIMECAP Management Reduces Stake in Mattel Inc

Details of the Transaction

The transaction on December 31, 2023, saw PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its position in Mattel by 438,300 shares, resulting in a total holding of 41,178,489 shares. This reduction had a minor impact of -0.01% on PRIMECAP's portfolio, with the traded shares representing a 0.66% position in the firm's holdings and an 11.66% stake in Mattel. The shares were sold at a price of $18.88 each, reflecting the firm's assessment of Mattel's valuation and future prospects at the time of the trade.

Analysis of Mattel's Stock

As of the latest data, Mattel's stock price stands at $18.73, slightly below the trade price. The stock is considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $21.60 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.87. Mattel's stock performance metrics include a GF Score of 85/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The company's financial strength, profitability, and growth ranks are 6/10, 7/10, and 8/10, respectively, with a GF Value Rank of 7/10 and a Momentum Rank of 5/10. Mattel's Piotroski F-Score is 7, and its Altman Z-Score is 2.43, suggesting a moderate risk of financial distress. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.49, and its interest coverage stands at 4.54.

Sector and Market Context

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s top sectors include Technology and Healthcare, with leading holdings in companies like Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY). Mattel operates within the Travel & Leisure industry, which has its unique challenges and competitive dynamics. The firm's decision to reduce its stake in Mattel may reflect a strategic realignment with its broader investment objectives or a response to industry-specific trends.

Other Gurus' Positions in Mattel Inc

Ariel Investment, LLC is currently the largest guru shareholder in Mattel, with other notable investors including Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also maintaining positions in the company. The varied interest from these investment gurus underscores the mixed perspectives on Mattel's future performance and valuation.

Conclusion

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in Mattel Inc shares is a noteworthy development for value investors. While the transaction's impact on the firm's portfolio is minimal, it may signal a reassessment of Mattel's long-term growth potential or valuation concerns. As market participants digest this move, Mattel's stock continues to be analyzed against industry performance and competitive pressures. Investors will be watching closely to see how this transaction aligns with PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy and what it may indicate about the future of Mattel Inc.

