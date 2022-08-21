U.S. markets closed

Primepoint Named 2022 New Jersey and Philadelphia Top Workplace

·2 min read

WESTAMPTON, N.J., Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primepoint, a highly regarded payroll and HR technology company, has been named a New Jersey and a Philadelphia Top Workplace for 2022. This recognition is the result of strong values and a supportive culture.

Primepoint logo
Primepoint logo

Primepoint Named a New Jersey and Philadelphia Top Workplace for 2022 by Energage

The Top Workplaces are determined by anonymous employee surveys conducted by a third party, Energage, LLC. The survey measures items such as engagement, company values, innovation, and benefits.

Primepoint was recognized for being in the top 5% for Strong Values, Meaningful Work, Leaders In-The-Know, Employee Appreciation, and Work-Life Balance.  Overall Primepoint was near the top of the list in both New Jersey and Philadelphia.

"Our employees come first. Success in their careers, work-life balance, and personal fulfillment is a priority to us," says Al Bothwell, Primepoint's CEO. "We're a family business at our core, and the supportive and caring environment that a family culture brings will stay with us no matter how much more we grow."

Primepoint started as a small, family operation 30+ years ago. Now, Primepoint has 70 employees and growing, services thousands of customers, and handles almost $7 billion in payroll annually.

Individuals interested in exploring employment opportunities with Primepoint should go to www.primepoint.com/career

About the company:  Primepoint is a payroll processing & HR management system company offering advanced technology that integrates human resource management, payroll processing, time & attendance, employee scheduling, and employee self-service functionality for small, medium, and large organizations.  The company is differentiated by its ability to partner with customers to develop tailored system implementations.  Also, Primepoint has a different approach to customer service that creates the Primepoint Experience™ which provides a very high level of support for its customers ranging in size from a few employees to thousands.  To learn more about Primepoint's services and the Primepoint Experience™ visit www.primepoint.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primepoint-named-2022-new-jersey-and-philadelphia-top-workplace-301609601.html

SOURCE Primepoint

