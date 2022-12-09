U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.25
    +13.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,867.00
    +64.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,696.00
    +50.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.80
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.79
    +0.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.57
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8790
    -0.7510 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,247.76
    +382.03 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.15
    +12.47 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.45
    -3.72 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Primer, the UK e-commerce tech startup, has laid off one-third of its staff

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Primer, a U.K. startup founded by alums of Braintree and PayPal that provides a drag-and-drop framework for merchants to build online payment stacks, last year raised $50 million at a $425 million valuation from investors like ICONIQ, Accel, Balderton Capital and Seedcamp-- a round the came amid a bullish period for e-commerce, with record-levels of buying activity in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, that activity has cooled down, and so have things at this e-commerce startup. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that Primer has cut a big swathe of its staff as part of a restructuring, as it looks to adjust to current market conditions and extend its runway amid what many believe will be a tough year ahead.

Sources tell us that some 85 staff have been let go -- around one-third of the company, we understand.

"We can confirm that we did have a reduction in staff," a spokesperson said. "Like many other firms right now, we have course-corrected heading into the new year given the economic environment and we have taken what we think are appropriate steps to account for the uncertain times ahead."

The story of what is going on here bears spelling out because the same thing is likely hitting a number of startups (and bigger companies) in the industry.

The long and short of it is that the wider e-commerce market has seen a major drop in activity this year as the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic -- or at least the acute response that involved masking, social distancing and staying away from crowded physical spaces -- has subsided. That activity was not what many had predicted: many had presumed that after large numbers of people had shifted to buying online, they would "never go back" to the old way of doing things.

That hasn't played out: people are going back to shopping in stores, but more importantly, the global economy has cooled down, inflation has gone up, and people are spending less. So companies that expanded to meet demand are now retrenching.

That has led to layoffs and restructuring even at some of the very biggest companies in the space that you might have thought would be best equipped to handle economic ups and downs. Amazon, for example, warned in its last quarterly earnings that sales would be lower than originally expected in the critical holiday period. It has been cutting thousands of employees and rationalizing some of its most costly product areas.

You may have recently seen that some of the gloomiest predictions were not borne out during the bellwether Black Friday and subsequent first weekend of holiday sales. But a good part of that activity has been attributed to retailers offering large discounts to spur buying, so margins will be hit longer term.

This is not just playing out at larger end of the retail market: smaller sellers and the many providers of tech to the industry will also be feeling the drop.

Primer's unique selling point is that it has built a very simple, no-code interface that reduces what is usually a very complicated, fragmented process -- building a payments stack and flow around online purchasing, which includes not just the basic transaction but potentially different payment options, adding in loyalty or discount codes, upselling to other products, managing customer information, verifying against fraud and much more -- into a set of drag and drop boxes for its customers both to call in more features and visualize how they would work together. It offers integrations for dozens of different services, underscoring just how fragmented the space is.

“We are building out a whole suite in the next year to aid merchants with operations and the observability of the payment stack,” said Paul Anthony, Prime’s co-founder and CEO, in an interview with TechCrunch last year.

However, a source tells us that while the process was seamless to order up, implementing it was not quite as automatic and quick.

"They are signing merchants but getting them live is a long process," they said. "They do not generate revenue until they are live. Hence, they reduced teams until they solve this bottleneck."

Given the pressures many startups are seeing with fundraising right now, the first thing to do is not to raise more money to extend runway, but to cut costs to extend what you already have in the bank, and that's what Primer has done here. Sources tell us that Primer's aim with this restructuring is to extend its runway to more than two years (which it believes it has done). Its plan now is to continue investing in product with expansions on that front planned for next year.

As in any downturn, there is an argument to be made for more automation in any process to cut down costs and -- especially in the case of e-commerce -- put more efficient tech in place to speed up and close more sales. But that only stands if the tech is up to the challenge, and if target customers are in a position to invest in improvements themselves. That's the opportunity but also curse of working in any ecosystem.

Primer's aim is to come out as one of the helpers (and winners) in that process.

"Given the challenging economic environment, we believe Primer is more valuable to merchants and partners than ever before as they look to increase efficiency within their organisations, lower costs, build greater customer loyalty, and launch in new markets – and do this in a no-code/automated fashion," the spokesperson said. "While these are always difficult decisions to make, we feel confident this recalibration will not affect the level of service we offer to our current and prospective merchants and partners."

Recommended Stories

  • Egypt's pound keeps falling on black market ahead of IMF meeting

    The gap between the official rate of the Egyptian pound against the dollar and the price on the black market has widened further, putting pressure on Egypt ahead of a crucial International Monetary Fund board meeting next week. Egypt continues to face a foreign currency shortage despite two major devaluations this year. The International Monetary Fund is due on Dec. 16 to review Egypt's request for a $3 billion Extended Fund Facility to help shore up its finances.

  • Netflix stock has ‘more ways to win’ next year, analyst says in upgrade

    The streaming giant had to deal with increased competition and slowing content growth this year, but Wells Fargo sees a better outlook for 2023.

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • John Paulson Seeks to Shut Down Wife’s Suit Alleging Hidden Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twi

  • Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

    Costco's first quarter earnings missed Street forecasts following a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn.

  • Oil falls on weakening demand, shrugs off Keystone closure

    Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday as traders shrugged off the closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline, focusing instead on concerns that global economic slowdowns would slash fuel demand. Canada's TC Energy said it shut its 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which is the primary line shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, after a spill into a Kansas creek. Oil prices rose after the company announced the closure, but the rally dissipated as analysts noted that the U.S. Gulf is likely to have enough inventory to handle short-term outages.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks

    The top-performing tech penny stocks include car data company Otonomo Technologies, quantum computer company IonQ and 3-D printing firm Nano Dimension..

  • Blue Apron Lays Off 10% of Corporate Workforce

    Blue Apron Holdings said it would lay off about 10% of its corporate workforce and cut spending, as the meal-kit company seeks to streamline operations. The job cuts are expected to cost about $1.2 million in severance payments and other expenses, the company said, and are part of as much as $50 million worth of reductions Blue Apron said it can make in 2023. New York-based Blue Apron, one of the pioneers in the meal-kit sector, has struggled to increase sales and keep customers in recent years.

  • Pakistan's top court endorses Barrick Gold's $10 billion mining investment

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's Supreme Court endorsed on Friday a settlement for Barrick Gold to resume mining at the Reko Diq project, one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites of copper and gold deposits, it said in an order. The endorsement was a condition of the settlement for Barrick to resume work on the project in the southwestern province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, in which it will invest $10 billion. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the head of a five-judge panel, read out the operative part of the brief order in court.

  • Microsoft to invest $400M in two more data centers near Leesburg airport

    The tech giant on Wednesday landed a piece of the Pentagon's $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of more than 9% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap fo

  • Women sue Elon Musk’s Twitter, alleging discriminatory layoffs

    Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms De

  • Applovin, Unity Software get downgrade as analyst sees mobile game crunch into 2024

    Applovin Corp. and Unity Software Inc. both received downgrades to their respective stocks Thursday after one analyst said he expects a squeeze on mobile gaming revenue could last well into 2024. Both Palo Alto, Calif.-based Applovin (APP) and San Francisco-based Unity (U) offer marketing, monetization and analytics software that helps app developers grow their businesses. BTIG analyst Clark Lampen downgraded both Applovin and Unity to neutral from buy-grade ratings and pulled his price targets, as he expects headwinds in the mobile game sector for up to another two years, according to his most recent discussions with developers.