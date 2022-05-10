PrimeRevenue Named World's Best Alternative Trade or Supply Chain Finance Provider by Global Trade Review

Company wins Global Leaders in Trade category in the annual awards

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc. , the leading platform for B2B payments and working capital solutions, has been recognized by Global Trade Review (GTR) as the World's Best Alternative Trade or Supply Chain Finance Provider in the Global Awards category of the GTR Leaders in Trade Awards .

The annual award acknowledges companies who have demonstrated excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance and fintech markets. Winners are determined by submissions to Global Trade Review's editorial review board along with industry analysts, corporate executives, and technology experts. PrimeRevenue was ranked against top industry leaders and is honored to have been chosen as the winner.

In its submission, PrimeRevenue showcased their key innovation for overcoming inefficient global B2B payments: the PrimeRevenue SurePay Platform, which addresses a broad range of B2B payment needs. As the first tool of its kind, the platform streamlines B2B payment services to enable easy, accessible early and on-time payment solutions for the entire global supply chain as well as providing suppliers much-needed visibility into payments. Today, more than 40,000+ suppliers spanning over 90+ countries have enrolled onto the SurePay Platform.

"I am very proud of our team; their bold steps to help buyers and suppliers solve critical business challenges led to our receipt of such a distinguished award" said Gavin Cicchinelli, COO of PrimeRevenue. "The success of our organization is the result of tireless innovation as well as PrimeRevenue's commitment to extending the power of supply chain finance and streamlined B2B payments to companies across a range of revenues and industries."

About PrimeRevenue

As a pioneer in global B2B payments, the PrimeRevenue SurePay Platform connects the entire supply chain by improving working capital and automating digital payments. Thousands of companies around the world leverage one streamlined platform to increase payment visibility, enhance control, and improve cash flow. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague and Hong Kong. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com and on Twitter @primerevenue and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue .

