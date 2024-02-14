Primerica (PRI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Primerica (PRI) reported $724.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $4.25 for the same period compares to $3.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $719.48 million, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Recruits : 89,992 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 79,006.

Life Insurance Policies Issued : 88,757 versus 86,035 estimated by two analysts on average.

Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period : 141,572 compared to the 140,038 average estimate based on two analysts.

Revenues- Other, net : $16.93 million compared to the $20.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.

Revenues- Commissions and fees : $246.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $238.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

Revenues- Net premiums : $424.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $426.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products : $51.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +81.4%.

Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products : $221.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $218.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance : $431.33 million compared to the $431.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health : $20.15 million versus $20.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change.

Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Senior Health : -$2.68 million compared to the -$1.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Investment and Savings Products: $62.76 million versus $61.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Primerica have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

