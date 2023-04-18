U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,148.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,190.25
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.14
    +0.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    2,010.90
    +3.90 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0948
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    -0.12 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2409
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3190
    -0.1050 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,690.89
    -252.59 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.66
    -3.52 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.51
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,658.83
    +144.05 (+0.51%)
     

PrimeStone Capital – Letter to the Supervisory Board of Directors and Management of Brenntag SE Dated 18th April 2023

Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH
·1 min read
Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder holding more than 2% Brenntag SE (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0, WKN A1DAHH), has sent a public letter to the Supervisory Board of Directors and management of the Company.

You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/20230418.pdf

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Charles Barker Corporate Communications: primestone-cb@charlesbarker.de, +49 69 794090-25

SOURCE: Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749754/PrimeStone-Capital-Letter-to-the-Supervisory-Board-of-Directors-and-Management-of-Brenntag-SE-Dated-18th-April-2023