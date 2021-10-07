Primestone Partners Names Relocation-Veteran Michael Hekking As Chief Operating Officer (COO) Of Primestone Housing Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primestone Partners LLC, a New York-based, consulting and corporate housing management firm, announced today that relocation and corporate housing executive Mike Hekking has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Primestone Housing Solutions division.

The Primestone Housing Solutions team is a group of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the housing industry. Primestone clients benefit from the company's white-glove, high-touch approach which includes 24/7 on-call personal concierge services. The company's advanced technology lets corporate guests search properties, see client-specific pricing, explore building and neighborhood amenities and then lease properties – all from the convenience of their desktop or mobile device. Primestone Housing Solutions has a portfolio of properties in more than 36 markets both nationally and internationally.

In this new role, Hekking will be responsible for leading Primestone Housing Solutions' global operations. A seasoned industry executive with more than 25 years of experience in the global mobility, relocation and corporate housing industries, Hekking joins Primestone from SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving, where he was Senior Vice President. At SIRVA, he was responsible for the company's corporate housing and real estate division that provided temporary housing solutions to thousands of relocating employees and business travelers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Also, during his time at SIRVA, Hekking led the company's global client implementation and transformation services and led a global account management team catering to premier accounts and Fortune 500 clients. He was also responsible for the company's EMEA relocation customer care centers. Over the course of his career, Hekking also held senior positions at Avis, Citibank and Cartus.

"2021 has been a year of significant growth for Primestone. We've onboarded a number of blue-chip clients, expanded our locations both domestically and internationally, been named as an exclusive corporate housing provider at several major properties and grown our staff in New York and in major markets," said Bruce Witherell, Chief Executive Officer of Primestone Partners, the parent of Primestone Housing Solutions. "To keep pace with the growth, we are now adding Mike to our leadership team. Throughout his career, Mike has built organizations known for their world-class operational excellence and intense customer loyalty. As COO, Mike will be critical to Primestone's ongoing growth and success."

Kenneth Flornes, Chief Development Officer at Primestone Housing Solutions added: "Having worked with Mike over the years I know the impact that he can make on an organization. His arrival at Primestone will allow me to focus exclusively on growth, client development and marketing, knowing that our clients and their guests are experiencing white-glove treatment."

About Primestone Housing Solutions

With more than 100 years of hands-on experience in temporary housing and hospitality, Primestone Housing Solutions team helps corporate clients, and their team members, increase productivity and efficiency, while improving expense management and their employee-guest experience. In addition to experience, Primestone Housing Solutions differentiates itself by offering the best inventory, white-glove service and advanced technology. For more information, visit www.primestonehousingsolutions.com

About Primestone Partners

The founders of Primestone Partners—Bruce Witherell and David Essex—have held senior roles at leading investment banks, such as Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers and private equity-backed start-ups in both single family rental and tech spaces. Witherell was also COO of Freddie Mac. Primestone Partners has two primary businesses: an operating company that is creating new, extended-stay housing solutions for corporate, government and developer clients and a senior-level advisory practice focused on mortgage, real estate and technology clients. For more information, visit www.primestonepartners.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primestone-partners-names-relocation-veteran-michael-hekking-as-chief-operating-officer-coo-of-primestone-housing-solutions-301395081.html

SOURCE Primestone Partners