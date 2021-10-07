U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.50
    +37.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,574.00
    +283.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.75
    +142.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    +16.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.21
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5520
    +0.0280 (+1.84%)
     

  • Vix

    20.11
    -1.19 (-5.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4850
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,075.34
    -466.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,312.63
    +49.53 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.15
    +77.28 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

Primestone Partners Names Relocation-Veteran Michael Hekking As Chief Operating Officer (COO) Of Primestone Housing Solutions

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primestone Partners LLC, a New York-based, consulting and corporate housing management firm, announced today that relocation and corporate housing executive Mike Hekking has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Primestone Housing Solutions division.

The Primestone Housing Solutions team is a group of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the housing industry. Primestone clients benefit from the company's white-glove, high-touch approach which includes 24/7 on-call personal concierge services. The company's advanced technology lets corporate guests search properties, see client-specific pricing, explore building and neighborhood amenities and then lease properties – all from the convenience of their desktop or mobile device. Primestone Housing Solutions has a portfolio of properties in more than 36 markets both nationally and internationally.

In this new role, Hekking will be responsible for leading Primestone Housing Solutions' global operations. A seasoned industry executive with more than 25 years of experience in the global mobility, relocation and corporate housing industries, Hekking joins Primestone from SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving, where he was Senior Vice President. At SIRVA, he was responsible for the company's corporate housing and real estate division that provided temporary housing solutions to thousands of relocating employees and business travelers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Also, during his time at SIRVA, Hekking led the company's global client implementation and transformation services and led a global account management team catering to premier accounts and Fortune 500 clients. He was also responsible for the company's EMEA relocation customer care centers. Over the course of his career, Hekking also held senior positions at Avis, Citibank and Cartus.

"2021 has been a year of significant growth for Primestone. We've onboarded a number of blue-chip clients, expanded our locations both domestically and internationally, been named as an exclusive corporate housing provider at several major properties and grown our staff in New York and in major markets," said Bruce Witherell, Chief Executive Officer of Primestone Partners, the parent of Primestone Housing Solutions. "To keep pace with the growth, we are now adding Mike to our leadership team. Throughout his career, Mike has built organizations known for their world-class operational excellence and intense customer loyalty. As COO, Mike will be critical to Primestone's ongoing growth and success."

Kenneth Flornes, Chief Development Officer at Primestone Housing Solutions added: "Having worked with Mike over the years I know the impact that he can make on an organization. His arrival at Primestone will allow me to focus exclusively on growth, client development and marketing, knowing that our clients and their guests are experiencing white-glove treatment."

About Primestone Housing Solutions

With more than 100 years of hands-on experience in temporary housing and hospitality, Primestone Housing Solutions team helps corporate clients, and their team members, increase productivity and efficiency, while improving expense management and their employee-guest experience. In addition to experience, Primestone Housing Solutions differentiates itself by offering the best inventory, white-glove service and advanced technology. For more information, visit www.primestonehousingsolutions.com

About Primestone Partners

The founders of Primestone Partners—Bruce Witherell and David Essex—have held senior roles at leading investment banks, such as Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers and private equity-backed start-ups in both single family rental and tech spaces. Witherell was also COO of Freddie Mac. Primestone Partners has two primary businesses: an operating company that is creating new, extended-stay housing solutions for corporate, government and developer clients and a senior-level advisory practice focused on mortgage, real estate and technology clients. For more information, visit www.primestonepartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primestone-partners-names-relocation-veteran-michael-hekking-as-chief-operating-officer-coo-of-primestone-housing-solutions-301395081.html

SOURCE Primestone Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Tilray posts larger-than-expected loss

    Tilray Inc. said Thursday its first quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago period. The cannabis company said sales increased to $168 million from $117.5 million. Tilray was expected to report a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $172.6 million, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Tilray said it's on track with at least $80 million cost savings from its merger deal with Aphria. Shares of Tilray rose 2.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Market Rally Gains Momentum On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer

    Dow Jones futures rose sharply Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The major indexes finished modestly higher Wednesday, rebounding from sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and it offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • Square stock is a 'must own' given long growth runway, says Jefferies

    Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams assumed coverage of Square Inc. shares Thursday, assigning the stock a buy rating and $300 price target. Under a previous Jefferies analyst's coverage, Square had a hold rating and $265 target. Williams sees a long growth runway for Square with opportunities to win market share in its seller business and drive synergies once it completes its planned acquisition of buy-now pay-later operator Afterpay Ltd. He called the stock a "must own" and deemed Square's Cash

  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) sheds 3.0% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher Amid Optimism Surrounding Potential Biden-Xi Meet

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are all trading notably higher in Hong Kong on Thursday. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 3.9% higher at HKD 142.70 in Hong Kong, while e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are up almost 3.6% to HKD 283.00 and technology company Baidu’s shares are up 3.2% to HKD 147.90. See

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.