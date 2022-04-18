U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.69
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,411.69
    -39.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,332.36
    -18.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    -14.85 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.59
    +0.64 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.00
    +7.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.34 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0782
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3014
    -0.0044 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9740
    +0.5350 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,770.18
    +539.67 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.69
    +16.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRST

MCLEAN, Va., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 29, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Primis Financial Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Primis Financial Corporation)

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address: https://app.webinar.net/NYLd0VB01OB

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 346-2613
Participant International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-5168

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:
U.S. Toll-Free: (877) 344-7529
International: (412) 317-0088
Replay Access Code: 1138528

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of December 31, 2022, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.40 billion in total assets, $2.34 billion in total loans and $2.76 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Contacts:
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO
Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO
Phone: (703) 893-7400

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-financial-corp-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301527196.html

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were sinking 8.2% as of 12:27 p.m. ET on Monday. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stocks were down 5.3% and 6.4%, respectively. There are different reasons behind each of these stocks sliding today.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Netflix, Tesla to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick discusses earnings expectations for Netlix and Tesla.&nbsp;

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Plunged Further Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) extended its losing streak and plunged this morning, trading down 4.5% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The cryptocurrency exchange company has fallen out of favor with several analysts in recent days, and today was no different. This morning, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau slashed Coinbase stock's price target to $314 a share from $377 per share while maintaining an "outperforming" rating on the stock, according to TheFly.com.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for April

    Instead of waiting for the market to again favor marijuana stocks, these three are already turning a profit and can be bought for a discount.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Prem Watsa

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Prem Watsa. To skip the details about Prem Watsa’s history and investment philosophy, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Prem Watsa. Prem Watsa is the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings. Some […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These companies strike the right balance of potential and leadership, which could help them achieve strong returns over the next decade.

  • Why GameStop Stock Dropped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders lost ground to the market on Monday as the stock had fallen 7% by 3 p.m. ET compared to a slight uptick in the S&P 500. The stock price slump came as investors questioned the financial benefit of the company's proposed stock split. GameStop announced in late March that it is planning to roughly triple the number of authorized shares of its common stock, up to 1 billion.