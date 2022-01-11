U.S. markets closed

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 28, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Primis Financial Corporation)
The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2742/44220

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 346-2613
Participant International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-5168

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:
U.S. Toll-Free: (877) 344-7529
International: (412) 317-0088
Replay Access Code: 6050089

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of September 30, 2021, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.45 billion in total assets, $2.31 billion in total loans and $2.81 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-financial-corp-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301458875.html

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

