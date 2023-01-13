U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    +1.68 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +24.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.41 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8340
    -1.4790 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,044.26
    +2,291.09 (+12.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.14
    +18.07 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Primis Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·1 min read

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (the "Company") today announced that it will release fourth quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26, 2023.  Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 27, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Primis Financial Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Primis Financial Corporation)

The webcast of the earnings call can be found at the following address:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/236726104

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and request the Primis Financial Corp. earnings call.  Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:  (888) 330-3573
Participant Toll Dial-In Number:  (646) 960-0677
Conference ID:  4440924

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days at:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number:  (800) 770-2030
Toll Dial-In Number:  (647) 362-9199
Replay Access Code:  4440924

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of September 30, 2022, Primis Financial Corp. had $3.36 billion in total assets, $2.74 billion in total loans and $2.71 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through thirty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Contact:
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO
Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO
Phone: (703) 893-7400

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-financial-corp-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301721742.html

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank earnings: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup report Q4 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • Why EV Maker Arrival Soared as Much as 74% Today

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) has struggled to get its business off the ground. The stock is down more than 90% in the past year. Surprisingly, that is after the stock has more than tripled in the last five trading days.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

    Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The global electric vehicle (EV) industry can generate $1.1 trillion in sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will end up a winner.

  • Will Rivian Automotive Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion -- which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 80%, Say Analysts

    The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall

  • 1 EV Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are quickly becoming a key part of automakers' lineups, and a recent survey by KPMG showed that auto executives believe EVs will account for up to 40% of their new-vehicle sales by 2030. Investors might want to consider buying Ford (NYSE: F), while being very cautious before jumping in with ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT).

  • Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond an active, 'little bit degenerate' trade, retail investor says

    YouTube Host Matt Kohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss meme stocks, volatility, trading opportunities for investors, Bed Bath & Beyond, and the outlook for retail traders in 2023.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Disney, WWE

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights tickers making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.

  • Don't Let the Sinking Stock Price Scare You: Amazon Is a No-Brainer Buy

    The retailer had a rough 2022, but it possesses many strengths to help it bounce back in 2023 and beyond.

  • Why Plug Power Is Soaring by Almost 25% This Week

    Investors have been taking a risk-on approach this week, sending markets higher led by the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index. As of midday Friday, the Nasdaq was higher by about 4% for the week, or about double the gain of the S&P 500 index. One speculative growth stock that is blowing away even the Nasdaq returns for the week has been hydrogen fuel company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

  • BofA (BAC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Trading & NII

    Bank of America (BAC) records a rise in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher expenses hurt results to some extent.

  • Nvidia, Amazon: Stock Splits, Reverse Splits Can Have Consequences

    Stock Splits make a stock more liquid and cheaper but they can also invite sell-offs if done too frequently. Reverse splits are fewer.

  • Tesla stock sinks on fresh Model 3 and Model Y price cuts

    So much for that Tesla stock (TSLA) bounce.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • 5 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Sometimes, small, under-the-radar stocks are the ones to deliver explosive gains. That's because they often have a very low market value -- and a bit of good news easily sends them soaring. But these days, even some top stocks hold potential to skyrocket.

  • Why National Instruments Is Soaring 17% Higher Today

    Shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) are soaring 17.1% at 10:29 a.m. ET after the instrumentation hardware and software products company announced it was undertaking a strategic review of its business, including the possible sale of the company. National Instruments says it has been approached by several parties interested in buying the business. National Instruments' stock has been trading in a fairly narrow range over the past five months as uncertainty about the global economy has kept a check on what otherwise seemed a solid, growing business.

  • Market Rally Breaks Through Resistance, 5 Stocks In Buy Areas; Tesla's Painful Transition

    The market rally broke above key resistance this past week. Investors should take action, carefully. Tesla stock is in the midst of a tough transition.