Primis Financial Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$611k

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Primis Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FRST) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Primis Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP & CFO Matthew Switzer bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$10.02 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$8.93. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 62.22k shares for US$611k. On the other hand they divested 178.00 shares, for US$2.1k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Primis Financial insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Primis Financial Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Primis Financial. Insiders shelled out US$36k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Primis Financial insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$7.7m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Primis Financial Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Primis Financial insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Primis Financial has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

