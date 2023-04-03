PRIMIS RECEIVES TAG ANTI-FRAUD CERTIFICATION FOR THE 6TH YEAR IN A ROW

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced they received the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for the sixth year in a row. TAG is the world's leading program in fighting criminal activity and protecting brand safety in the digital advertising space.

Primis is constantly improving its IVT pre-bid verification tools and aligning itself with the changing standards of brand-safe marketers. As part of their larger mission, Primis and Sellers.guide work to improve the supply chain by delivering value to publishers and the rest of the industry. Transparency, brand safety, and anti-fraud efforts are all the organization's core values, aligning them with TAG's goals for a cleaner industry.

"We are pleased to award the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal to companies such as Primis that have adopted industry best practices year after year to fight fraud and protect the digital advertising supply chain," said TAG CEO Mike Zaneis. "We commend Primis for its work with publishers and the industry to raise standards and reduce fraud, and we look forward to continuing to build stronger protections for all industry participants in the future."

"For us at Primis, earning the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for the sixth time is an honor," said Rachel Cohen, Head of Product at Primis. "We appreciate their mission to support brand-safe environments and combat fraud across our industry. Their efforts align with our values and it is important to us to be recognized by TAG."

Primis is the leader in video discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, we launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

