PRIMIS RECEIVES TAG ANTI-FRAUD CERTIFICATION FOR THE 6TH YEAR IN A ROW

PR Newswire
·2 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced they received the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for the sixth year in a row. TAG is the world's leading program in fighting criminal activity and protecting brand safety in the digital advertising space.

Primis Logo
Primis Logo


Primis is constantly improving its IVT pre-bid verification tools and aligning itself with the changing standards of brand-safe marketers. As part of their larger mission, Primis and Sellers.guide work to improve the supply chain by delivering value to publishers and the rest of the industry. Transparency, brand safety, and anti-fraud efforts are all the organization's core values, aligning them with TAG's goals for a cleaner industry.

"We are pleased to award the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal to companies such as Primis that have adopted industry best practices year after year to fight fraud and protect the digital advertising supply chain," said TAG CEO Mike Zaneis. "We commend Primis for its work with publishers and the industry to raise standards and reduce fraud, and we look forward to continuing to build stronger protections for all industry participants in the future."

"For us at Primis, earning the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for the sixth time is an honor," said Rachel Cohen, Head of Product at Primis. "We appreciate their mission to support brand-safe environments and combat fraud across our industry. Their efforts align with our values and it is important to us to be recognized by TAG."

About Primis
Primis is the leader in video discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, we launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

Website: www.primis.tech
Twitter: @PrimisLtd
LinkedIn: Primis-UM
Facebook: Primis-UM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763082/Primis_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primis-receives-tag-anti-fraud-certification-for-the-6th-year-in-a-row-301787774.html

SOURCE Primis

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Other Billionaires Subpoenaed In Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Links With Jeffrey Epstein

    U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has subpoenaed Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google co-founder Sergey Brin and three other billionaires in a civil lawsuit concerning JPMorgan Chase & Co's (NYSE: JPM) links to Jeffrey Epstein, reports The Wall Street Journal. George filed a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme and helping him to cover it up. The lawsuit claims that human trafficking was the principal business

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Sociali

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • Oil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the week’s open after OPEC+ unexpectedly announced crude output cuts that threaten to tighten the market, delivering a fresh inflationary jolt to the world economy and irking the White House.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPE

  • Marketmind: Oil spike a black mark for inflation, consumer demand

    Oil prices have stolen the show in Asia on Monday, and not in a good way if you care about global inflation and consumer spending power. Brent and U.S. crude futures both jumped more than 5%, though they were off the early peaks. Analysts assumed OPEC+ was trying to put a floor under prices, around $80 a barrel for Brent and $75 for the U.S. flavour of oil, and Goldman Sachs quickly raised its forecast to $95 a barrel for year end.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, a surprise move that led to a jump in crude prices.

  • Customers Have All But Stopped Pulling Deposits from Small Banks

    After the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, customers pulled $185 billion from small banks, the largest weekly loss on record. The bleeding all but stopped a week later.

  • Virgin Orbit runs low on cash, ByteDance pushes a TikTok replacement, and Canoo settles with the SEC

    For the uninitiated, WiR is where TechCrunch recaps all the tech news that took place for the week. Crash and burn: Virgin Orbit is laying off around 85% of its workforce in order to further reduce expenses after the troubled space company said it was unable to secure additional funding to keep it afloat. The news, which Virgin Orbit filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, comes just two weeks after the company furloughed all employees and entered an "operational pause" in order to find more cash.

  • Elon Musk Revives Old Banking Dream in Pursuing $250 Billion Twitter Valuation

    Behind the billionaire’s gamble to turn Twitter into a company worth more than 10 times its current valuation is an idea he has hung on to for more than two decades: digital banking.

  • Britain to get floating gas terminals in energy security boost

    Floating gas terminals are to be anchored off Britain's coast under plans being worked on to boost energy security. Government officials say they are working to support firms who want to install the vessels in the UK, as part of efforts to avoid a repeat of this winter’s energy crisis. It would bolster the UK’s capacity to import from around the world, potentially making it less exposed to gas market shocks as domestic supplies fall.

  • From fast food to autos, India's digitally connected users lure investors

    Vahia is one among India’s young and aspirational 1.4 billion population, whose propensity for online spending has attracted global companies and digital platforms. China saw a jump in consumption from 2006 when, as per World Bank data, its per capita gross domestic product (GDP) crossed $2,000. India crossed that threshold in 2021, according to the bank's latest available data, which could put it on a similar growth trajectory even though weak job growth and income inequalities in the country pose a risk to this outcome.

  • Oil prices soar on producer output cuts; Asian shares mixed

    Oil prices soared more than 5% after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers said they will cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. Shares in Asia were mixed on Monday and the dollar rose against the Japanese yen. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose $4.14 to $79.81 per barrel, or 5.5%, in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

  • Australia Sees Lithium Exports Matching Thermal Coal by 2028

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia sees its booming lithium sector matching thermal coal’s importance within five years as the world increasingly shifts from fossil fuels to clean energy. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutEx

  • Benefit claimants ‘job ghosting’ employers with fake applications

    Unemployed workers are “job ghosting” companies with fake applications so they can continue to receive benefits, one of Britain's biggest employers has claimed.