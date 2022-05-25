U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,917.50
    -23.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,717.00
    -163.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.00
    -86.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.60
    -8.80 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.08
    +1.31 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.10
    -11.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.28 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    -0.0080 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7270
    -0.0330 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    30.09
    +1.61 (+5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8830
    +0.0540 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,490.39
    +276.95 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.65
    -0.17 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.52
    +21.17 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Primitives wants to turn your crypto wallet into a social network

Anita Ramaswamy
·4 min read

Only a handful of "whales," or big spenders, still own the majority of NFTs. While the digital assets have piqued widespread consumer interest, the user experience associated with actually minting or purchasing an NFT is still complex and oftentimes intimidating.

DJ Gabeau, one of Snapchat's earliest engineers and founder of web3 social network Primitives, told TechCrunch that he thinks NFTs can be a genuinely enjoyable way for people to connect with one another digitally and make memories. Still, Gabeau acknowledged that most NFTs are too expensive, complicated, or scammy to appeal to a broad audience today.

Gabeau, who previously worked as an investor at Union Square Ventures backing startups at the intersection of crypto and climate, said he first started using the Solana blockchain last summer. He started putting together a thesis around NFTs and social networks while visiting Amsterdam, where he had a chance to closely observe how social networks formed in person at art galleries, restaurants, and parties around a shared interest in Solana.

Despite his own interest in web3, he said he was disappointed by many of the existing use cases for NFTs at the time because they tended to center around inaccessible, ultra-expensive profile picture (PFP) projects. That's when he saw the opportunity to build a social network where users could connect through NFTs on the Solana blockchain, which is much more cost-efficient and inexpensive than Ethereum.

"It was very clear to me that social networks spring up, and a lot of them are not tangible, but they are real. I got excited by connecting these networks through NFTs, because if people hold on to the same asset, as you've seen on Ethereum, they will build around it if you make that an easy thing to do," Gabeau said.

He showed the thesis to an investor friend at Redpoint, and that conversation ended up being the first step in raising capital for Primitives. The startup came out of stealth today and announced it had raised a $4M seed round led by Redpoint with participation from Union Square Ventures, Harlem Capital, Stellation Capital, and others.

Primitives is unlike any other NFT platform on the market and with David’s background in social networking, the company has the opportunity to make the adoption of NFTs uncomplicated and fun," Nick Grossman, an investor at Union Square Ventures who backed the startup, said in an email to TechCrunch.

Primitives is designed to be easy to use, Gabeau said. Users of the app can create their own customizable NFT-based avatars called Primojis, which resemble something like doodled sketches of emojis. They are then encouraged to share those Primojis via text message with friends, who "claim" those NFTs upon joining the network and get to create their own, setting off a cycle.

Users can also collect NFTs based on "moments, which are tied to their attendance at specific events or locations, Gabeau said. Their NFTs are stored in a Primitives digital wallet, which Primitives has built using a white-label API. The wallet can hold NFTs for a user that they acquired outside of Primitives, he explained.

Creating and sharing a Primoji is free for users because Primitives buys smart contracts to mint the NFTs in advance, Gabeau said. Users don't have to go through multiple steps to claim the assets, he added. Like many social media platforms that are free to use, the company plans to make money primarily through sharing user data with advertisers, according to Gabeau. Gabeau likened Primojis to Snapchat filters, which brands often use as a means to advertise.

Primitives' user interface
Primitives' user interface

Primitives' user interface Image Credits: Primitives

Primitives' ultimate goal is for the digital wallet to become a central location for a user to hold NFTs and cryptocurrencies, interact with friends, store music, play games, and more, Gabeau said. He imagines a future where "your data, links, and content all live together in your personal crypto wallet," similar to how people use mobile phones today.

The company, which currently has 9 employees, is working on adding features including integration with Ethereum wallets and peer-to-peer messaging through wallets, according to Gabeau. He also envisions an active secondary market on the Primitives platform itself, which would allow Primitives to earn money from royalties each time an NFT changes hands.

Primitives is currently in beta mode with plans to launch publicly as soon as next month, Gabeau said. As for monetization, he said Primitives isn't focused on courting brand partners just yet.

"Our goal is to be focused on friends, and the brands will come with that," Gabeau said.

Recommended Stories

  • Telematics can Now Issue Crypto Token for Driver Engagement, Powered by Damoov

    We are fast advancing to an age where the lines separating our real life from our virtual life are blurring. From Virtual Concerts to sites that let you buy virtual property anywhere in the world -...

  • Andreessen Horowitz Establishes $4.5B Crypto Fund, Its Fourth

    Venture Capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has announced a $4.5 billion fund to focus on crypto and Web 3.

  • How Much Crypto Should Be in a Personal Portfolio?

    On one side, the digital currency market is largely unregulated and investing in it is widely speculated. On the other side, this is a market that can turn people rich overnight, and its popularity is growing as we speak.

  • Volt Capital debuts second $50M fund backed by many of crypto's kingmakers

    Despite a nightmarish month for cryptocurrencies, venture backers dead-set on the sector are still amassing capital to mint new unicorns in the space. Today, the firm's honchos Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon are also placing bets in the second fund of Soona Amhaz's Volt Capital. Alongside Dixon and Andreessen, other backers of the firm include Elad Gil, Balaji Srinivasan and Albert Wegner.

  • Crypto asset manager Babel Finance reaches $2B valuation

    Despite recent swings in cryptocurrency values, many institutional investors appear undeterred. The growth of Babel Finance, which offers a suite of institution-facing crypto financial products, could be an indicator of how banks, investment funds, and other traditional investors are embracing the emerging digital asset class. Founded in 2018, Hong Kong-based Babel is newly valued at $2 billion in its $80 million Series B funding round, the company told TechCrunch.

  • Here's Shiba Inu's Only Path to $1

    Controversial meme-token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rose to prominence during the retail investor frenzy of 2021. The Shiba Inu community is still hopeful for a resurgence, so what really stands in the way of the token rocketing toward $1? Shiba Inu faces many hurdles, from a lack of adoption to incoming regulation, but it's not suffering those issues alone.

  • 'Pay more attention' Ethereum co-founder says of crypto crash

    Ethereum's co-founder Gavin Wood said cryptocurrency investors need to be more aware of what is backing their holdings after a market rout which wiped more than $800 billion off their value. "I would hope that people pay more attention to what is belying the currency name when they get involved in a community, ecosystem, economy," Wood told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos. British computer scientist Wood was attending for the first time to talk about a new partnership between his blockchain project Polkadot with American billionaire Frank McCourt's Project Liberty.

  • Forget Dogecoin: These 2 Cryptos Could Beat It This Summer

    Dogecoin was originally started as a joke in 2013. It was meant to make fun of Bitcoin and was named after the Shiba Inu dog internet meme. The dog had poor spelling habits, which is why it is "doge" instead of "dog."

  • How Apple, Facebook, Google, Facebook and more Bay Area brands rank by reputation

    Two Bay Area-based companies are among the best known in the world. They're also near the very bottom in this analysis of a brand's reputation.

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: Two newly developed PSAsoffer a message of hope for people with a drinking problem

    The messaging developed in our two new Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A.) Public Service Announcements (PSAs), "Sobriety in A.A.: My Drinking Built a Wall" and "…When Drinking is no longer a party" share our experience that we in A.A. believe alcoholism is a disease that is no respecter of age, varying abilities, gender, creed, race, wealth, occupation or education. Our experience shows that anyone can be an alcoholic. And, beyond question, anyone who wants to stop drinking is welcome in A.A.

  • Appeals court says Florida law targeting social media platforms unconstitutional

    A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

  • Aive automatically generates different video ad formats for all platforms

    If you’re working for an advertising agency or you’re in charge of a brand, editing and exporting a video ad that works across all social and web platforms can be a lengthy and time consuming task. French startup Aive speeds up the process quite drastically as it can automatically generate all formats and all durations from one source video. When you create a new video to showcase your brand, you usually start with a 16:9 video with a duration of a couple of minutes.

  • Hackers compromised some Zola user accounts to buy gift cards

    Zola, a wedding planning startup that allows couples to create websites, budgets and gift registries, has confirmed that hackers gained access to user accounts but has denied a breach of its systems. The incident first came to light over the weekend after Zola customers took to social media to report that their accounts had been hijacked. In a statement given to TechCrunch, Zola spokesperson Emily Forrest said that accounts had been breached as a result of a credential stuffing attack, where existing sets of exposed or breached usernames and passwords are used to access accounts on different websites that share the same set of credentials.

  • Valentine's Day 2022: Where to find best fine dining for date night on Treasure Coast

    Make a reservation for a table for two. Fine dining and gourmet food can be found across the Treasure Coast.

  • Ricky Gervais's Netflix special draws criticism for 'graphic, dangerous' transphobic jokes

    The comedian may have been laughing, but a lot of trans people weren't.

  • Everything you wanted to know about Elon Musk and Twitter (but didn't want to ask)

    Last month, in perhaps the year's biggest tech news story yet, Elon Musk announced his intent to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Now, the relationship between Elon Musk and Twitter has become the greatest "will they or won't they" of our time ( … OK, maybe more like this month). Who is Elon Musk?

  • After layoffs at Netflix, questions mount over diversity efforts

    Netflix's layoffs included dozens of people who promoted diversity on its social media channels, causing some to question its commitment to inclusion.

  • Snap Plunges, And There Goes Social Media’s Online Ad Biz

    A profit warning from the parent company of social platform Snapchat hit Meta, Pinterest, Twitter, Alphabet and even Amazon.

  • California parents could soon sue tech companies for social-media addiction

    Business groups have warned that if the bill passes, social-media companies would most likely cease operations for children in California rather than face the legal risk.

  • Facebook Under Fire For Putin Propaganda Push

    Mark Zuckerberg's social network has been spreading pro-Russia disinformation in one of Ukraine's neighboring countries.