U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.25
    -28.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,129.00
    -236.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,557.25
    -83.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.40
    -20.10 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.49
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.90
    -12.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.47
    -0.63 (-2.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9922
    -0.0064 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.48
    -0.62 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0105 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3800
    +0.1810 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,116.31
    +157.21 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.70
    +10.26 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,001.51
    -84.95 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions direct to consumers in North America and Europe, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter ended October 1, 2022 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Primo Water Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Primo Water Corporation)
Primo Water Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Primo Water Corporation)

Primo will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

North America: (888) 664-6392
International: (416) 764-8659
Conference ID: 90921686
This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

Webcast for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at www.primowatercorp.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at approximately 14,000 locations, water dispenser sales at approximately 9,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 24,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primo-water-corporation-announces-date-for-third-quarter-earnings-release-301640383.html

SOURCE Primo Water Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/05/c4344.html

Recommended Stories

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapFirms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S

  • Exxon, Chevron, and 3 Other Dividend Aristocrat Stocks With Secure Payouts

    Archer-Daniels Midland, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, General Dynamics, and Genuine Parts made our cut for the safest dividends of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

  • This week’s big rebound in stocks means the bear market is alive and well

    Caution: The stock market’s explosive rise in the past two days doesn’t necessarily mean the bear market is over. If anything, the rally suggests that the bear market is alive and well. It’s because daily spikes happen more frequently during bear than bull markets.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • The Federal Reserve's chance of a policy error 'has increased': JPMorgan

    JP Morgan sounds the alarm bell on what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Top stocks trending after hours: Twitter, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, AutoZone, AirBNB

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors pays close attention. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's nearly six-decade outperformance of the major stock indexes, such as his love of cyclical businesses and dividend stocks, it's his opportunistic long-term approach to investing that might be his greatest not-so-secret weapon. With the understanding that every stock market correction and bear market decline throughout history has been a buying opportunity, Buffett uses big pullbacks in the broader market as an excuse to go shopping.

  • TSMC, Chipmakers Rally After Morgan Stanley Calls a Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged the most in almost three months after Morgan Stanley projected a return to growth for the semiconductor industry by the second half of 2023, spurring a sector rally in Asia. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Market

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • Icahn had Twitter stake worth over $500 million before Musk's about-face - WSJ

    Twitter shares jumped more than 22% to end at $52.00 on Tuesday after a securities filing showed Musk intends to go ahead with his April offer of $44 billion to take the company private, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up. The estimated profit for Icahn Enterprises LP could exceed $250 million, it added.

  • 10 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War

    In this article, we discuss 10 American stocks that will benefit from the new Cold War. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War. A March 2022 survey indicated that more than 6 in 10 American adults believe that the […]

  • Equity Rally Sputters Amid Fizzling Fed-Pivot Talk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell as investors took a pause from a rally driven by bets for less hawkish central banks, and sought more evidence that inflation is moderating. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile

  • Rivian stock rises amid jump in EV production figures

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out EV developer Rivian's stock following reports of boosted production numbers.