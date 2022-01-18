U.S. markets closed

PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

3 min read
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter ended January 1, 2022 and fiscal year 2021 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Primo Water Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Primo Water Corporation)
Primo Water Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Primo Water Corporation)

Primo will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

Fourth Quarter/Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

North America: (888) 664-6392
International: (416) 764-8659
Conference ID: 03825292
This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

Webcast for Fourth Quarter/Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at www.primowatercorp.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.0 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its market leading Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 22-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to commercial businesses. Through its market leading Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 22-country footprint representing a top five position.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

