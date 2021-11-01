Primoris Credentialing Network Wins Bronze at the 2021 Aster Healthcare Awards

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primoris Credentialing Network is the largest Independent Practice Association in the Midwest, offering a better credentialing and provider enrollment solution to their providers with more than 45 delegated and non-delegated health plans and network options.

Primoris shows its commitment to healthcare providers by maintaining consistent technical improvements and solutions. These updated systems create a simpler provider enrollment experience for their providers. Primoris offers its expertise via a team that collectively brings 385+ years of experience to the table.

Bringing Home the Bronze

Primoris recently won a bronze award from the 2021 Aster Healthcare Awards in recognition of their brand new website. As the largest credentialing IPA in the Midwest, the website details their services and showcases their impressive technological growth credentials, health plans, networks, and administrative simplicity. The Primoris website also describes the benefits that using their provider enrollment services can bestow.

Primoris displays this information in a clean and easy-to-understand format that show authenticity and sophistication. Primoris' website design perfectly reflects its goal of being collaborative and trustworthy offering a smarter, simpler and better provider enrollment experience.

The Aster Awards recognizes healthcare marketing messaging that sets an example in healthcare communication. The national competition was founded in 2002 and has remained the most prominent and elite competition of its kind. A diverse panel of industry experts chooses the Aster Award winners. Receiving an Aster Award is not an easy feat as the judges have strong credentials, and candidates must exemplify excellence..

"We believe in keeping it as simple as possible. Less paperwork is better. A single application for numerous delegated plans reduces paperwork, saving time and money," states Brad Bond, COO and Co-Founder.

The Primoris Credentialing network is a part of the Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services group, with sister companies Fifth Avenue Agency (MPLI specialists) and 5ACVO (primary source verification company). Through collaboration in expertise, investment and technology, Primoris Credentialing Network can consistently provide smarter, simpler and better provider enrollment.

These collaborating companies have made outstanding achievements in recent years. Now, Primoris' most recent award is putting these companies on the map within the healthcare industry.

For more information, visit their website at PrimorisCredentialingNetwork.com.

