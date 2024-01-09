Is Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) Potentially Undervalued?

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 10% on the NYSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Primoris Services’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Primoris Services Worth?

According to our valuation model, Primoris Services seems to be fairly priced at around 8.9% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Primoris Services today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $35.33, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Primoris Services’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Primoris Services look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 39% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Primoris Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PRIM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PRIM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Primoris Services (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

