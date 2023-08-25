Prince Amukamara retires as a Giant: ‘I have a lot of special memories here’

NEW YORK — Former Giants first-round cornerback Prince Amukamara signed a one-day contract on Thursday to retire with the organization he helped win a Super Bowl as a rookie.

“I have a lot of special memories here,” an emotional and sharply-dressed Amukamara, 34, said at a press conference.

Giants co-owner John Mara, former teammate Victor Cruz and Amukamara’s entire family were in attendance to support him.

The 19th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft made 45 starts in 55 regular-season games with the Giants and played in four postseason games during the Giants’ 2011 championship run.

He went on to play one season for the Jacksonville Jaguars and three for the Chicago Bears through 2019. But he said being picked by the Giants meant the world.

“That was a day that changed my life,” he said.

He is now a father of five, with three young triplets, and joked that his wife already said no to a career in an NFL front office or coaching staff. But he intends to stay active and likely will remain around the game.