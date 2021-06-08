U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake' won't be at E3

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Ubisoft has revealed some of what it'll show off at its E3 event on Saturday, including Rainbow Six Extraction (previously known as Rainbow Six Quarantine). One game that definitely won't be featured during Ubisoft Forward, however, is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

The development team wrote on Twitter that it's not ready to share more information just yet. It'll reveal more details later. Ubisoft delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake indefinitely in February, a month after the game was initially supposed to come out. However, the company says it's "making great progress for our game to release next year."

This news might come as a bummer to Prince of Persia fans, who'll need to remain patient for an update on the remake. Being transparent about the fact the game won't appear at Ubisoft Forward is a good move, though, as could help the publisher to avoid disappointing players too much.

