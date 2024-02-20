Princeton Asks Investors for $660 Million for Campus Upgrades

(Bloomberg) -- Princeton University plans to tap the $4 trillion municipal bond market to help finance capital projects on its New Jersey campus.

The Ivy League university, which boasts alumni like Former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, plans to sell $660 million of bonds that will be used in part to fund capital plans including the building of a new campus featuring hundreds of graduate student housing units, renovations to the school’s main library and updated energy, transportation and technology infrastructure.

Princeton and other elite-universities can invest in such state of the art developments even when institutions of higher education across the country are pressured because they have billions in their endowments and near world-wide name recognition. The school’s impeccable credit ratings, graded the highest possible by S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, means it can borrow cheaply and its debt is often sought after by investors.

“This is one of the most solid credits in the market, and the school is very likely to continue to thrive even as smaller private schools may struggle to attract students,” said Pat Luby, head of municipal strategy for CreditSights.

Representatives for Princeton did not respond for a request for comment.

Princeton has been largely immune to the demographic challenges hitting many smaller colleges across the country. Its student enrollment has increased by 6% since 2019 to about 8,849 students, according to bond documents. Graduate enrollment has seen steady growth since 2019, pushing the university to expand its housing options.

As enrollment climbs, so has applications. For the school year that began this past Fall, nearly 40,000 hopefuls applied for admission and only about 1,780 were accepted. Of those, three-quarters chose to come to campus as first-year students.

The school has a roughly $34 billion endowment and receives about $400 million each year in gifts from alumni and other supporters, according to bond documents.

S&P’s AAA rating is reflective of Princeton’s “extremely strong enterprise risk profile, supported by its exceptional demand flexibility and experienced management team,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Jessica Goldman in a research report evaluating the credit.

The sale is being managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. and is expected to price on Feb. 21, according to investor roadshow documents.

Max Christiana, a portfolio manager at Belle Haven Investments, said that most deals coming to the market are doing extremely well and that demand for new sales remains very healthy.

A portion of the bonds being issued will also help refund outstanding debt. The municipal bond market may soon see more refundings, a once-popular refinancing vehicle used by state and local governments to save money, to pay off older, more expensive debt.

