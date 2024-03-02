Princeton Kroger not included in possible Kroger stores strike

Mar. 2—By GREG JORDAN

PRINCETON — United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 Union announced Friday that Kroger union members have voted in favor of authorizing a strike at 38 stores in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, but a store in Mercer County is not among them.

The announcement means the union bargaining committee can call a strike at any moment, but workers were not on strike as for Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the union.

Jonathan Williams, communications director for the Local 400 Union, said the Kroger located off Stafford Drive in Princeton is under a separate union contract and is not impacted by the strike vote.

Kroger stores in Beaver, Beckley and Hinton could be impacted by the strike.

"This vote has sent a powerful message to Kroger that they must do better if they expect us to ratify a contract," the union's bargaining committee said in its announcement to members. "Now, we are ready to sit down with the company and negotiate an agreement that we can recommend for ratification. If not, we are ready to continue to do whatever it takes to get a fair contract."

On Friday afternoon, the union announced its next steps toward a potential strike at Kroger stores.

"We will resume talks with the company in hopes of reaching an agreement. In the meantime, we are also holding a series of rallies at select stores on March 11 where we will announce further next steps," Williams said. "For now, we will continue to report to work as normal."

One of these rallies will be at the Kroger location at 1734 Harper Road in Beckley. That will begin 4 p.m. on March 11.

The vote about whether to authorize a strike was conducted in select stores this week and ballots were tallied Friday. Members voted 1,375 — 214 (87%) to reject the company's contract proposal and 1,347 — 229 (85%) to authorize a strike.

The potential work stoppage could impact approximately 3,000 workers at 38 stores in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Local Kroger stores which could be part of a strike include: — Kroger #743, 308 Stokes Drive in Hinton. — Kroger #770, 151 Beaver Plaza in Beaver. — Kroger #780, 411 Mall Road in Oak Hill. — Kroger #790, 133 Beckley Crossing in Beckley. — Kroger #805, 1734 Harper Road in Beckley.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

