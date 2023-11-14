Princeton man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

Nov. 14—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Oct. 27, 2022, law enforcement officers arrested Kaleb Merritt, now 27, of Princeton on a Virginia warrant at the Princeton business where he was working.

Merritt told the officers that he had a firearm when they asked him if he had any weapons, according to court documents. Officers found a Glock model 43 pistol in Merritt's pants pocket.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Merritt knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for first-degree arson in Mercer County Circuit Court on June 12, 2015.

Merritt is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Marshals Service and the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com