Princeton NuEnergy Highlights Innovative Battery Recycling Solutions at 39th Annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit

·2 min read

BORDENTOWN, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton NuEnergy, Inc. ("PNE", the Company), an emerging growth company primarily engaged in the regeneration of Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) material, today announced that the Company had successfully exhibited at the 39th Annual International Battery Seminar & Exhibit, the industry's premier event showcasing the state of the art of worldwide energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military, and industrial applications.

Attendees include battery technologists from key OEMs, leading cell manufacturers, and the entire advanced battery ecosystem globally and online. As Recycling LIBs is an essential step in addressing stringent environmental regulations and resource conservation, the PNE team presented and discussed its first-in-class technologies listed as Novel Plasma Based Direct Li-ion Battery Recycling at the event.

As part of the Seminar's Global Supply Chain for Battery Raw Materials track, the Founder and CEO of PNE, Dr. Chao Yan, presented "Direct Plasma Recycling of Lithium-Ion Batteries." PNE has developed a novel, low-cost, and organic-free direct battery recycling technology for recycling and regenerating used lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) from electric vehicles (EVs), portable electronics, and other energy storage devices. This direct recycling technology will accelerate the electrification of transportation by increasing the commercial viability of EVs, reducing battery cost, and providing a steady supply of battery material to the manufacturing process.

PNE's mission is in alignment with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL) goals of delivering more clean energy, creating new jobs, and lowering costs for American families and workers by guiding the Nation towards a 100% carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and net-zero economy by 2050.

PNE will exhibit as the premier sponsor at the 40th Annual International Battery Seminar and Exhibit in 2023.

About Princeton NuEnergy
Princeton NuEnergy delivers innovative and sustainable energy and environmental solutions. The Company's current focus is on closed-loop lithium-ion battery recycling and low-cost production of active cathode materials, and ultimately enabling significant reduction in carbon emissions. For more information visit www.pnecycle.com.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Yan Chao, CEO
Princeton NuEnergy
Phone: +1(973)-818-3428
Email: info@pnecycle.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/princeton-nuenergy-highlights-innovative-battery-recycling-solutions-at-39th-annual-international-battery-seminar--exhibit-301519405.html

SOURCE Princeton NuEnergy

