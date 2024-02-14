Principal Financial Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$13.7b (down 22% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$623.2m (down 87% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 4.6% (down from 28% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$2.58 (down from US$19.16 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Principal Financial Group Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 4.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 67%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.9% growth forecast for the Insurance industry in the US.

Performance of the American Insurance industry.

The company's shares are up 1.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Principal Financial Group that you need to take into consideration.

