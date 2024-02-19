Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.69

The board of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.69 on the 28th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which is above the industry average.

Principal Financial Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 101% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 17%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 31% which is fairly sustainable.

Principal Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.92 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.76. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Principal Financial Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 13% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Principal Financial Group's payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think Principal Financial Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Principal Financial Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Principal Financial Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

