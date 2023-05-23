Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.64

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will pay a dividend of $0.64 on the 30th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Principal Financial Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Principal Financial Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 53.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 33%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Principal Financial Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.84 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Principal Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Principal Financial Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Principal Financial Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Principal Financial Group might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Principal Financial Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

