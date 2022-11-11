Principal(R) Earns 2023 Military Friendly(R) Employer Designation

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Principal Financial Group® announced today that it has earned the 2023 Military Friendly® Employer designation. This designation recognizes the company's efforts to create sustainable and meaningful career paths for veterans and military service members, as well as its participation in community outreach related to supporting veteran initiatives. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

"As military veterans or National Guard and Reserves members join Principal, they bring professional training and skills that are invaluable. They understand the mission and help bring our purpose to life," said Miriam Lewis, Chief Inclusion Officer at Principal and spouse of a military veteran. "We invest in substantive hiring and retention programs for veterans and active duty service members because it elevates our entire workforce when we can bring their unique perspectives to the workforce."

Approximately 4% of the Principal® employee population voluntarily identifies as veterans or active duty military, and one of the many ways the company supports them is with its veteran employee resource group (VERG)-an employee-driven group with a mission to provide outreach, development, and support to veterans and their families. There are 300+ members of VERG who have spearheaded efforts such as: bringing in cohorts through the Hiring Our Heroes program-which resulted in full-time roles with the organization, hosting an Annual Veterans Appreciation employee event, donating more than 100 laptops to area veterans, conducting a clothing and hygiene items drive for distribution at a homeless veterans event, and placing flags on grave markers at a veterans cemetery.

Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly® survey. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found here.

Principal will be showcased in the 2023 Military Friendly® Employers list in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 55 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 "Best Places to Work in Money Management3." Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,700 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

Contact Info:

