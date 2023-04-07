Principal(R) Foundation Promotes Scholarship Contest: Financial Literacy Bee powered by EVERFI

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / In observance of National Financial Literacy Month, Principal® Foundation invites 9th - 12th graders, within the U.S., to participate in the 2023 Financial Literacy Bee, powered by EVERFI. This scholarship contest provides students with an opportunity to explore financial decision-making topics and to compete for a scholarship.

The nationwide Financial Literacy Bee runs from April 7-21, 2023, and will guide students through modules covering savings, setting financial goals, budgeting, and investing in the future. After completing all modules, students can submit a short essay describing a personal financial goal and the steps they will take to achieve it. Essays must be submitted by 11:59 PM EDT on April 21 to be eligible to compete for the scholarship.

"The earlier we can expose individuals to financial education, the sooner they can effectively create short-term and long-term financial goals, which is at the core of the work we do at Principal Foundation," said Jo Christine Miles, director of Principal Foundation and Principal community relations.

Since 2010, Principal Financial Group® and Principal Foundation have collaborated with EVERFI to empower over 46,000 students in grades K-12 through digital financial education. Last year, Principal Foundation and EVERFI introduced DataSetGo, a first-of-its-kind digital data science and financial education curriculum, introducing high school students to fundamental data science concepts and how they can be applied to making personal financial decisions. The program is free for schools in 11 U.S. cities and for youth-serving community-based organizations anywhere across the nation. To date, over 12,000 students have participated in this program.

Click here to enter the 2023 Financial Literacy Bee scholarship challenge.

Click here to learn more about DataSetGo.

Click here to visit the Financial Education Center, a rotating playlist of financial topics for learners of all ages offered by Principal Foundation and EVERFI.

About Principal® Foundation

About Principal community relations

