U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.75
    +10.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,988.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,663.00
    +55.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.10
    +4.10 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.17
    +0.94 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.39
    +0.63 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5750
    +0.3670 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,846.45
    +930.67 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.92
    -55.30 (-5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.39
    +47.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Principal Solar Releases Letter to Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Principal Solar, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Letter Provides Updates on the Company’s Acquisitions, Investments, Strategic Plans, and Future Activities in Heavy Electric Vehicles, Environmentally Friendly Oil and Gas Operations, Others

DALLAS, TEXAS, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today released a letter to its shareholders from K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, the Company’s Chairman and CEO.

Fellow Shareholders,

Thank you for being a stakeholder in Principal Solar. I am proud to report that in the time since my last letter, Principal’s management has been diligently executing our new strategic approach with great success. We have emerged from the challenges and uncertainty of the pandemic with a singular focus, having developed new partnerships, made strategic investments in technologies, resources, companies, and relationships, commenced operations, and most importantly, having cultivated a slate of potentially profitable new opportunities in a broad array of relevant sectors. I sincerely believe 2022 will be a breakout year for the Company, and I appreciate your ongoing support as we pursue a multi-faceted, multi-revenue stream approach with the goal of producing accretive value for all stakeholders.

During the first half of 2021, we transformed and elevated our business model and the scope of the Company’s trajectory, solidifying Principal Solar as an emerging leader in the renewable energy sector. We now have five separate early-stage subsidiaries and/or strategic partnerships, several of which we believe can be scaled at an accelerated pace over the next 12 to 18 months. Read on for updates.

Acquisition of Double H Services
We recently announced the finalization of the terms for our acquisition of Double H Services (“Double H”). Upon closing, we believe the acquisition will benefit Principal as Double H possesses existing revenues, assets, and a customer base asking for environmentally friendly solutions that can meet their logistics needs, which are currently served by traditional diesel-fueled Class 8 trucks. (“Class 8” is a Department of Transportation / Federal Highway Administration designation based on a truck’s weight and utility. This type of truck is commonly referred to as an eighteen-wheeler or semi-truck.) In 2020, Double-H deployed 17 diesel-fueled Class 8 trucks into the Mid-con region to increase its share of the agricultural, flatbed, and dry-van transportation markets. These vehicles could be upgraded or replaced with hybrid or fully electric vehicles purchased by Double H from Principal’s heavy EV solutions partners, thereby potentially providing marketing advantages and cost savings to Double H as well as revenues to Principal’s other investments.

E-3 Petroleum: Environmentally Responsible Oil and Gas Endeavors
There are at least 3.2 million known abandoned oil wells in the United States, and more than half are estimated to be in Oklahoma, Texas, and Pennsylvania. We believe that our subsidiary E-3 Petroleum’s (“E-3”) strategy of acquiring, remediating, and operating abandoned wells in an environmentally responsible manner is demonstrating real potential to be a major source of scalable, high-margin income for the Company in the coming months.

Well testing during May and June revealed that our Danbury dome project in Brazoria County, Texas has the potential to produce commercial amounts of natural gas in excess of our expectations for oil production. Guided by our bullish outlook on the natural gas market and Principal’s corporate policy of environmental stewardship, we decided to temporarily shut the wells in rather than flare the gas directly into the atmosphere. Though this decision has delayed our planned production schedule, we are taking advantage of the situation as an opportunity to invest in the compression and pipeline gathering equipment needed to sell our newly discovered natural gas resource to the local pipeline.

To maximize efficiency and deliverability, we have hired a new operator and an engineering firm specializing in natural gas production. We remain positive on the Danbury Dome project’s short- and long-term prospects, particularly now that we have potentially discovered commercial quantities of natural gas, which could be an additional source of income for the Company.

Tokata Oil Recovery Systems: Low-cost, Environmentally Friendly Oil Extraction
We are saddened to share with you the news of the untimely and unexpected passing this past year of Tom Westbrook, our esteemed colleague on our TORS project. Understandably, Tom’s passing has delayed our rollout of this tertiary oil recovery technology. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and coworkers.

In 2021, the Company licensed the territorial rights to two additional states from Tokata, and we expect to begin installing the TORS system on abandoned and orphaned wells in Oklahoma during the fiscal year 2022.

Strategic Investments in “Ready to Go” Heavy Electric Vehicle Technologies
Principal’s EV-focused Nexteal subsidiary has made two investments in heavy electric vehicle conversion technology companies. eTruck Transportation (“eTruck”) is nearing completion of two hybrid Class-6 demonstration vehicles and launched its corporate website (www.etruckus.com) in the last quarter of 2021. eTruck’s hybrid conversion systems offer the potential to significantly reduce fuel costs without the need for large charging infrastructure. A video of eTruck’s Class 8 demonstration vehicle is viewable here: https://youtu.be/tOVcmY2tdno. Principal Solar has a minority equity interest in eTruck.

Recently, the Company received both exclusive and non-exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute fully electric heavy vehicles in North American markets through a licensing agreement with InfraPrime Logistics Technologies (“IPLT”), an India-based company focused on EV technologies and infrastructure. A video introduction of IPLT’s Indian market Rhino Heavy EV is viewable here: https://youtu.be/hhY77lpNMTo. The prototype vehicle for North America is in development and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Going Forward in 2022
On a personal note, I’d like to thank you for trusting our team to be good stewards of your hard-earned investment capital and for remaining with us as we reshape and grow Principal into a thriving company with significant, long-term upside potential. The quality of our partnerships and the amazing opportunities before us are the result of hard work, transparency, and a long-term commitment to building value for all stakeholders. I also believe that our environmentally friendly approach resonates with organizations, investors, and partners seeking to make a positive impact on the world, helping to make it a better place today, tomorrow, and in the years ahead.

I look forward to the future of Principal both as a public company and a leader in responsible energy solutions. I’m glad you’re a part of our success.

Onward!

Sincerely,

K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA
Chairman and CEO
Principal Solar, Inc.

About Principal Solar
Principal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWW’s control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

Principal Solar Contact
K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
kt@pswwenergy.com
214.885.0032

Investor Relations Contact
Michael Briola
invest@pswwenergy.com


Recommended Stories

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Undaunted by heavy losses, the internet's favorite stock picker still expects a bright future for all three of these companies.

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Organigram tops revenue estimates in latest quarter

    Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it had a net loss of C$1.305 million ($1.0 million) in its fiscal first quarter to Nov. 30, narrower than the loss of C$34.3 million posted in the year-earlier period. The company did not offer a per-share breakdown in its earnings release. Revenue climbed to C$30.4 million from C$19.3 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of C$29.2 million. CEO Beena Goldenberg said the company is now expecting to reach positive adjusted EBITDA i

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Nokia Lifts Guidance. The Stock Is Up.

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Worried About Inflation? Check Out This 7% Treasury Savings Bond.

    One of the best deals for savers now are Treasury Series I savings bonds now paying a 7.12% interest rate. The series I bonds pay interest, which is added to the price of the bond, every six months based on the all-urban CPI index. The most recent 12-month increase in the CPI index was 6.8% for November.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • GE’s Larry Culp Posted an Open Letter on LinkedIn. He’s Talking to Investors.

    The CEO laid out his vision for a transformed General Electric. He was upbeat about the company's split and is looking for other growth opportunities.

  • TSMC quarterly revenue soars 21% amid chip boom

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the consistent success behind Taiwan Semiconductor's sixth straight quarter of sales growth.