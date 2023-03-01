PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL AND INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 7, 2022, the Company has now filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2022, related management's discussion and analysis, and officer certifications, as required by Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company has also filed its unaudited interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended October 31, 2022.

The Company anticipates that the revocation of the failure to file financial statement Cease Trade Order will occur within a few days.

A Corporate Update will also be provided following the reinstatement of trading.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent, Chief Executive Officer

Principal Technologies Inc.

