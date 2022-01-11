U.S. markets closed

Principal Technologies Partners with the Heart Team Education Association

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC.P), which is focused on building a diverse portfolio of investments in healthcare technology companies, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Heart Team Education Association ("HTEA"). Headquartered in Zurich, the HTEA serves as a global multidisciplinary platform with an emphasis on promoting the best patient care and outcomes.

The HTEA has a network of 18,000 healthcare stakeholders including doctors, hospitals, medical technology companies, and key opinion leaders. It is focused on providing an educational platform, as well as a platform for industry and the medical community to come together and learn.

"The HTEA is a place where medical professionals convene to discuss the latest tools, education, and technology coming to market in a neutral setting," said Eva Butler, Executive Director of HTEA. "Principal Technologies is a fantastic partner for us because its mission to identify innovative and impactful healthcare technologies aligns perfectly with our goal of being on the cutting edge of technology in the industry to the benefit of the medical community and patient care."

Principal Technologies will be joining the HTEA with a special focus on analyzing the cardiovascular market and the development of life saving novel therapies.

GlobalInvestmentDaily.com reported in 2021 that the healthcare industry is valued at $11 trillion, with the global cardiovascular devices market expected to make up an estimated $86 billion of that market by 2028, according to a 2021 report from Fortune Business Insights. Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death globally, according to the World Health Organization, claiming 17.9 million lives annually.

"Working closely with the HTEA will provide Principal Technologies with a panel of experts to provide a comprehensive, unbiased, scientific review of potential technologies for us to invest in to better enable us to make sound financial choices based on the latest medical technology intelligence," said Jerry Trent, CEO and President of Principal Technologies. "This partnership will also provide us with channels to communicate about the work we are doing more broadly throughout the HTEA's network."

Principal Technologies is focused on identifying and accelerating the growth of companies that have technology capable of enhancing medical treatment quality, cost efficiency, optimization of the patient pathway, and implementation of point-of-care technologies.

About Principal Technologies Inc.

Principal Technologies Inc. (TSXV: PTEC.P), is building a diverse portfolio of investments in healthcare technology companies with a focus on those with global distribution potential, that have achieved regional success. Principal Technologies will also focus on companies that have IP capable of enhancing medical treatment quality and efficiency, cost efficiency, optimization of the patient pathway, and implementation of point of care technologies. In addition to providing growth capital, the company also aims to support the growth of its portfolio with the expertise of its management team, board, and advisers.
Learn more: https://principal-technologies.com/

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Principal Technologies Inc., Jerry Trent, Chief Executive Officer:
office@principal-technologies.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Principal Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c0908.html

