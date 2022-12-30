U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,855.75
    -16.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,275.00
    -100.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,968.00
    -64.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.60
    -9.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.70
    +0.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.50
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -0.32 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8910
    -1.1390 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,480.37
    -58.94 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.32
    -2.45 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.42
    -28.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Principion and LDA Capital signed a Put Option Agreement for up to 10 million Azerion shares

·3 min read
Amsterdam, 30 December 2022 – Today, Azerion has announced that its largest shareholder, Principion Holding BV, has signed a put option agreement with LDA Capital Limited for the sale of up to 10 million ordinary shares in Azerion, with the primary purpose of supporting liquidity of Azerion’s shares and directing part of the proceeds to fund growth in Azerion.

Azerion CEO, Atilla Aytekin, commented: “I am pleased to welcome another institutional investor into Azerion’s shareholder base. On the back of our Strategy Deep Dive in November 2022, we continued engaging with the market and have seen a growing interest from investors in our investment case. For 2023, we envisage to grow our exposure to institutional investors and the liquidity of our stock.”

The put option agreement grants Principion Holding BV the option to sell Azerion ordinary shares to LDA Capital Limited in tranches that can, in aggregate, add up to 10 million shares or €50 million over 3 years. The volume and price of each tranche will be the result of a formula that takes into account Azerion shares trading volumes and price. Principion Holding BV is one of the investment vehicles of Azerion’s founders and holds over 48 million ordinary shares in Azerion.

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com

DISCLAIMER

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The companies in which Azerion Group N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Azerion”, “Azerion Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained in this press release does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided.

This press release may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as believes, estimates, plans, projects, anticipates, expects, intends, may, will, should or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause the actual results of Azerion to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect Azerion's current views and assumptions based on information currently available to Azerion's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Azerion does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements will be realised. No representation or warrant is made that any of these forward-looking statements will come to pass or that any estimated result will be achieved. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

 


