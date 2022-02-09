U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.50
    +16.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,444.00
    +102.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,785.75
    +51.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.80
    +10.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.61
    +0.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.30
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3810
    -0.1670 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,440.11
    -608.36 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.81
    -26.05 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,530.82
    +246.30 (+0.90%)
     

PRINGLES® SHOWS FANS THERE IS ONLY ONE WAY TO LIVE IN 2022 BIG GAME SPOT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • K

The brand celebrates its iconic can packaging by addressing the "worth it" risk of fans getting their hands "stuck in" during Big Game ad spot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pringles® is delivering ingenious humor and game day snacking inspiration with the release of its fifth consecutive spot, breaking its silence on a real fan phenomenon. Proving yet again to be a Big Game advertiser to watch, this year's ad shows the length fans will go to enjoy their favorite salty snack, tapping into the unexpectedly fun consequences that only come with munching on Pringles crisps. Fans were recently given a SNEAK PEEK via the Pringles social channels with real Tweets from Pringles' fans recounting their own "stuck in" experiences, and the brand is now debuting the full spot HERE.

PRINGLES&#xae; SHOWS FANS THERE IS ONLY ONE WAY TO LIVE IN 2022 BIG GAME SPOT
PRINGLES® SHOWS FANS THERE IS ONLY ONE WAY TO LIVE IN 2022 BIG GAME SPOT

The spot is inspired by the age-old "Pringles problem" fans experience while reaching for the last crisp in the iconic can – getting your hand "stuck in". In fact, 43% of people admitted to getting their hands stuck in a Pringles can!* After tuning in, Pringles fans will understand getting stuck isn't a problem at all – rather, something to be celebrated as a "worth it" risk to reach every single irresistible crisp.

"We took a new direction for this year's campaign, honing in on an insight and real situation only our fans encounter when snacking on Pringles straight out of our one-of-a kind can. But we put a spin on that idea, proving that our delicious crisps are worth getting your hand stuck in a can for — a 'risk' that is inherently Pringles," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "Following an outstanding year and outpacing the salty snacks category with 12% growth while hitting $1 billion in U.S. sales**, we're encouraging fans to 'get stuck' with us during this year's Big Game."

"Pringles Stuck In" celebrates the life-long journey of one devoted Pringles fan, opening with the fan reaching for the last crisp in the can and getting "stuck in" as a result. The spot goes on to showcase a day-in-the-life look of key milestone moments in kaleidoscopic fashion – from a first date to raising children – all celebrated while enduring the unexpected and hilarious consequences of the unique Pringles snacking experience. Ultimately, the torch of encountering this "worth it" risk is passed onto the next Pringles lover.

The :30 spot – brought to life by the Grey Group and supported by the Captura Group to ensure representation of Pringles' diverse consumer base through casting – will air at the end of the third quarter and be simultaneously broadcast on Telemundo.

"Who knew that so many people out there, and dating so far back, had this 'problem' unique to the brand's beloved packaging? We thought it was time Pringles addressed what is clearly a real and enduring, yet worth it 'risk' for fans," said Justine Armour, chief creative officer of Grey New York. "What better use of the biggest ad moment of the year than to address one of America's perpetual snack dilemmas?"

"Pringles Stuck In" will be supported by a fully integrated campaign including PR, digital and social media. Instagrammers and TikTokers alike will see notable brand fans sharing their comedic takes on getting "stuck in" with Pringles including Award-winning actress, producer, musical artist and TV personality Keke Palmer, professional football wide receiver Byron Pringle and trending TikTok creators. The campaign will also be supported with yearlong TV and online media buys targeted to U.S. Hispanic audiences.

Visit your local retailer to stock up on Pringles crisps for the Big Game and experience the tasty risk for yourself – and if you get "stuck in", share your experience with #PringlesCanHands. Follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest fun and food news.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)
Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pringles-shows-fans-there-is-only-one-way-to-live-in-2022-big-game-spot-301477897.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Climb as Bond Selloff Abates: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Wednesday and a selloff in sovereign bonds paused, bringing some relief for markets from the concerns about tightening monetary policy that have whipsawed assets this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forc

  • Facebook may be flagging but Meta’s VR platform thrives

    Mark Zuckerberg, now $31 billion poorer thanks to Facebook’s first ever quarterly decline in daily users, might find consolation this week in his company’s virtual reality business. Although Facebook (now known as Meta) hasn’t revealed how many users it has on its Oculus VR platform, new data from Steam—the largest online distributor of PC video games, with 120 million monthly users—suggest Meta’s virtual reality (VR) business is dominant and growing fast.

  • Is Amazon Prime Really Worth $139 per Year?

    Like almost everything these days (thanks, inflation), Amazon Prime is getting more expensive. In fact, my husband's initial reaction to hearing that news was to insist we cancel our Prime membership to avoid that fee hike. While I don't relish the idea of paying more for the same service, I need Amazon Prime in my life.

  • Joe Rogan Calls Backlash Over His Use of N-Word a ‘Political Hit Job’

    Joe Rogan weighed in again on the controversy over his repeated use of the N-word on his podcast — and Spotify’s removal of dozens of past episodes because of his “racially insensitive language” — and this time played the victim card. Last Friday, Spotify pulled 70 episodes “The Joe Rogan Experience” from its platform, dating […]

  • Meta has 'dark days' ahead: analyst

    It could be a while before buyers emerge in force on Meta, warns veteran tech analyst Dan Ives.

  • Meta, Chime file lawsuit against alleged phishing scam on Facebook, Instagram

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it had filed a joint lawsuit with digital banking company Chime against two Nigeria-based individuals who engaged in phishing attacks to deceive people and gain access to their online financial accounts. The lawsuit, which is the first joint complaint between Meta and a financial services company, alleged that the defendants used Facebook and Instagram accounts to impersonate Chime and lure people to fake branded phishing websites with the aim of obtaining their Chime account login information and withdrawing funds.

  • Is Facebook Repeating Alphabet's Biggest Mistake?

    In 2015, Google announced it would rebrand as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), signaling the company's intentions to be more than just a suite of ad-driven products. Investors cheered the move, sending the stock up 4%, and Google management said the decision was modeled after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, designed to create a conglomerate of thriving tech businesses. Google split Alphabet into two primary segments: Google, which included its ad businesses including YouTube and Google-branded hardware; and other bets, which was made up of "moonshots" like autonomous vehicle start-up Waymo that aimed to solve some of the world's biggest problems.

  • Kanye West and Julia Fox Are Reportedly in an Open Relationship: ‘Their Bond Transcends Typical Norms’

    Kanye West going out with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones doesn't mean his relationship with Julia Fox is over at all, Page Six reports. Multiple sources say they're in an open relationship.

  • Streaming view rests on The Beatles and Boba Fett as Disney reports results

    When the Walt Disney Co reports its holiday-quarter results on Wednesday, Wall Street analysts will study whether the popular Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, The Beatles and Marvel superhero Hawkeye reignited subscriber growth at the company's Disney+ streaming service. A strong showing will go a long way toward restoring confidence in the sector, which suffered a blow after Netflix forecast weaker-than-expected first-quarter growth, erasing much of the company’s stock market gains during the pandemic. Disney will need to hit or exceed the 8.5 million new subscribers it is expected to have attracted, according to Factset estimates.

  • Shiba Inu's SHIB Rockets 26%, Leads Meme Coin Gains

    Several dog-themed tokens were the top gainers on Monday amid a recovery in the broader crypto market.

  • Podcaster Joe Rogan gets $100 million offer from Trump-affiliated site Rumble

    Rogan is also facing backlash for COVID-19 misinformation in his program hosted on Spotify, after singer-songwriters including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their content from the streaming platform. The incidents prompted Spotify to add a "content advisory" to any episode featuring discussion of COVID-19 as scientists and medical professionals urged the platform to prevent Rogan from spreading falsehoods. "Dear Joe, we stand with you, your guests and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation," Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said in an email to Rogan posted on Rumble's twitter page on Monday.

  • Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Poke Fun at Their Marriage in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad for Alexa

    Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were "very involved in the joke writing" for the ad, an Amazon marketing executive said

  • Trulieve Unveils Expansive Florida Product Release Lineup for February

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the Florida launch of two proprietary brands, Sweet Talk™ and Momenta™, new Cultivar Collection™ flower releases, and the second product drop of Live Diamonds by Muse™.

  • The first trailer for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show will debut during the Super Bowl

    In May, it will have been three years since Game of Thrones ended its run on HBO. Audiences have been looking for a worthy successor ever since, but few shows have even come close. If any new series stands a chance of standing toe to toe with the reigning champion, it must be Amazon’s upcoming Lord … The post The first trailer for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show will debut during the Super Bowl appeared first on BGR.

  • Neil Young Gives Spotify Workers A Blunt Warning About Their Employer

    The rock legend delivers some advice for employees as the company doubles down on defending podcaster Joe Rogan.

  • SiriusXM’s Pandora Sued for Allegedly Failing to License Comedy Works by Robin Williams, George Carlin, Others

    Pandora, the digital music platform owned by SiriusXM, is ripping off comedians by streaming their recordings without properly licensing the underlying works — and has been doing so for years, according to a series of new lawsuits. On Monday, L.A. law firm King & Ballow filed copyright-infringement lawsuits against Pandora on behalf of five comedians […]

  • How Pizza Hut is pursuing equity as an expectation at every level of its business

    "If I stop talking about what I was talking about as Chief Equity Officer, just because I'm in the COO role now, then I failed," Lewis said. "I accept the challenge of what it means to make sure that the most senior levels are our organization is still talking about equitable principles."

  • Comedian Heather McDonald says she's 'recovering' from skull fracture after collapsing onstage

    Comedian Heather McDonald gave fans an update on her podcast Tuesday after collapsing onstage and suffering a skull fracture over the weekend.

  • What Are Some "Money Rules" You've Heard From Boomers That Make Zero Sense In 2022?

    Tell me!View Entire Post ›

  • Kirsten Dunst Got Her First Oscar Nomination for 'The Power of the Dog'

    Here's how and where to stream 'The Power of the Dog,' which is nominated for 12 Oscars.