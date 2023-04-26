Print Crisp, High-Quality Color Labels at High Speed with Canon’s New Pigment Label Printer

Canon LX-P5510 Label Printer

Front View with Output

Canon LX-P5510 Label Printer

Angle View with Output

Melville, NY, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses looking to print vibrant, long lasting labels quickly or on-demand for their products, look no further. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the LX-P5510 Label Printer, a pigment-based machine able to print four-inch wide labels at a high speed. The printer utilizes pigment-based inks to provide extensive durability and long-lasting results. Pigment inks do not run, smudge or fade away when used with inkjet compatible media. This color label printer can help increase productivity and help reduce costs for businesses, as on-demand printing eliminates the need to inventory preprinted labels, and/or otherwise outsource production. With the introduction of the LX-P5510, Canon now offers both Pigment and Dye versions of 4” and 2” label printing products, to support a variety of applications best suited for one technology versus the other.

Examples of industries that can benefit from the LX-P5510 Label Printer include:

Chemical Manufacturing

Companies that need to put warning labels on containers for hazardous chemicals, complying with standards including the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS), can benefit from the LX-P5510 Label Printer. Printing these types of labels with a traditional monochrome printer can be problematic, as government-mandated pictograms require red color, and can vary by product and by destination But using the LX-P5510 to print these types of labels on-demand and in color helps deal with changing requirements quickly and easily.

Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Bakeries, breweries, wineries, and other food & beverage manufacturing companies can make great use out of the LX-P5510 Label Printer. Businesses can do away with preprinted labels for their packaging, and can easily make design changes in-house on short notice. The color labels printed on the LX-P5510 can be used to visually grab in-aisle shoppers and convey branding, nutritional information, size, flavor type, highlight potential allergies, and warnings.

Story continues

Healthcare

Companies in the healthcare arena, including medical device manufactures, pharmaceutical producers, and pharmacies, can leverage the strengths of the LX-P5510 Label Printer. The versatility offered by the LX-P5510 is particularly suited for printing labels such as those pertaining to medical disclosures that require accurate and vibrant production of various unique data components such as pictures, small but readable text, and color-coded shades.

Retail / Wholesale Trade

For businesses that need to increase in-store shelf-appeal, or companies that consolidate large quantities of product together, the LX-P5510 Label Printer can be a real asset. The printer can help companies meet the need for sharp, full-color pictures on shelf tags, signs, and secondary packaging labels in damp / refrigerated environments.

Transportation and Warehousing

To help enhance operational efficiencies, better manage inventory, and improve shipping activities, companies involved in transportation and warehousing can benefit from the LX-P5510 Label Printer.

“Canon is proud to provide this new solution for businesses that want to print their own durable, eye-catching labels on-site for increased agility and a lower total cost of ownership,” says Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We are confident this color label printer will improve companies’ efficiency and productivity, allowing for printing anytime, and almost anywhere.”

Core features of the LX-P5510 include:

Efficient and Flexible

This is one of Canon’s many compact label printers, able to fit on a desk or table, helping to provide a more productive work environment. The printer supports both matte and gloss media, eliminating the need to switch printers, and making it a great choice for labeling a wide variety of products. Users have the option of adding a detachable roll holder, enabling operators to change labels quickly, an optional rewinder allowing users to rewind printed label output from the printer for later use, as well as a non-stop printing auto cutter. These options make the LX-P5510 printer ideal for higher-volume label printing environments.

High Quality and High Speed

The LX-P5510 can produce high-quality images with crisp colors, fonts and barcode symbols, with print speeds of up to 7.9 inches per second for 1200 x 1200 DPI print resolution, and up to 11.8 inches per second for a print resolution of 1200 x 600 DPI. Users can choose from nine speed options, and customize the number of labels printed. The printer can even print very small labels, down to .2”-1” at high quality.

Connectivity and Compatibility

The LX-P5510 is compatible with a variety of third-party label printing software products, such as Seagull Scientific BarTender barcode labeling software. The printer is also compatible with Microsoft Windows 11 (64 bit) and Windows 10 (64/32 bit), and easily connects with a USB or Ethernet cable.

Availability

The LX-P5510 Label Printer is now available for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $9,999. *

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

# # #

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Availability and specifications subject to change without notice. Actual prices set by dealers and may vary.

Attachments

CONTACT: Logan Crawford Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-310-2001 Lcrawford@cusa.canon.com



