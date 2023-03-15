Printed Cartons Market is anticipated to grow up to US$ 546 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Printed cartons are light and small boxes or containers that are used for the packaging of foods & beverages, household essentials, healthcare products, electronics, cosmetics, etc. These cartons are eco-friendly and can be effectively recycled. Also, they add aesthetic appeal and aseptic value, thus making them a suitable option for packaging

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Printed Cartons Market.

The global Printed Cartons Market is expected to grow at 6.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 546 billion by 2029 from USD 310 billion in 2020.

Printed Cartons Market Growth in upcoming years

One of the major factors which is responsible for driving the growth of the printed carton market is the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector. Most of the consumers across the globe are shifting toward e-commerce stores for better convenience. As a result, the demand for packaging solutions is at a steep rise. The major pharmaceutical companies prefer to outsource the job for packaging the medicines as it is an important aspect in keeping the drugs safe for usage. Moreover, people also prefer products with good interface and now a days, hygiene and safety are the main concern. The food & beverage companies also employ various third-party vendors for further packaging activities. However, the strict regulations and protocols regarding harmful environmental effects of packaging are expected to limit the market growth

The growing need for creative packaging medium owing to intense competition and brand awareness is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue of Printed Cartons as well as the growth in the packaging industry will foster market growth. The Global Printed Cartons Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Drivers

Rising disposable income, strong favorable demographics, growing consumer awareness, and surging demand for processed food, are some of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, robust growth of food & beverage, consumer products, and e-commerce sectors in both developed and developing countries further augment the industry growth. Furthermore, the cosmetic sector has a strong demand for packaging for printed cartons, thus offering lucrative opportunities to the industry players in the coming years.

Apart from food, beverage, and cosmetic products, printed cartons are widely used as packaging solutions for tobacco and electronics products, and the worldwide printed cartons market has a significant opportunity due to the growth in end-use industries. The packaged food business makes extensive use of printed cartons. They’re found in the packaging of a wide range of foods, including soups, spices, dairy goods, and more. These products improve the aseptic value of food while also increasing product availability due to their cosmetic features.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the printed cartons industry as a result of the shutdown of production activities in the cosmetic and construction industries. Moreover, supply chain disruption and restricted transportation further affected the market growth, amid the pandemic.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Printed Cartons Market covered in this report are:

Elopak Inc., Evergreen Packaging Inc., Refresco Gerber N.V., SIG Combibloc GmbH, IPI S.R.L., International Paper S.A., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Packaging Limited, WestRock Company etc.

Recent Developments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sealed Air announced the introduction of prismiq™ — a digital packaging brand with a portfolio of solutions for design services, digital printing, and smart packaging. “The future of digital packaging and graphics is here. prismiq, powered by our state-of-the-art digital printing technology, is creating game-changing value for customers, enabling touchless automation

DUBLIN, September 19, 2022-- Smurfit Kappa, one of the world’s leading suppliers of paper-based packaging, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire PaperBox, a packaging plant located in Saquarema, 70 kms east of Rio de Janeiro. The transaction, which is subject to the approval of regulatory bodies, is expected to close at the end of October.

ATLANTA, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 --- WestRock Company, a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, has acquired an HP PageWide T1190 Press to complement and expand its portfolio of unmatched corrugated printing capabilities, increase value and enable customers to win in the marketplace.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 31, 2021 -- International Paper has completed the sale of its ownership interest in Olmuksan International Paper to Mondi Group. The Olmuksan business includes five corrugated packaging plants with three hundred thousand tons of annual converting capacity. This transaction is in line with International Paper's strategy to serve attractive markets from an advantaged position. Corrugated packaging remains a strategic business for International Paper in EMEA.

Attributes Value Printed Cartons market Share (2022) US$ 310 billion Printed Cartons market Projected Size (2029) US$ 546 billion Printed Cartons market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 6.5%

Browse the full “Printed Cartons Market by material (Corrugated board, Paper board, Coated paper, Kraft paper), feature (Recyclable, Bio degradable, Disposable), End-use and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2020 to 2029” Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2910/printed-cartons-market/

Segment Overview

The Printed Cartons market is segmented By Product Type, By End User, and by Application.

By Product Type By Application By End User Corrugated Board

Paper Board

Coated Paper

Kraft Paper Recyclable

Bio Degradable

Disposable Food and Beverages

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Homecare

Tobacco

Liquor

Others

Regional Insights

By region, the European market held a significant market share of almost 21% in 2020 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years. Europe has one of the largest personal care industry contributors, mainly owing to significant innovations and the presence of a large number of SMEs as well as big companies in the region. Also, the packaging and e-commerce sectors are booming thus offering lucrative opportunities to the market players in the region.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Printed Cartons Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Printed Cartons Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Printed Cartons Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Printed Cartons industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Printed Cartons Market vendors

