Printed Circuit Boards Global Market Report 2022: Lucrative Opportunities in Nano-Electronics Devices

A printed circuit board (PCB) is an electronic assembly that uses copper conductors to create electrical connections between components. Printed circuit boards provide mechanical support for electronic components so that a device can be mounted in an enclosure. A printed circuit board design must include a specific set of steps that aligns with the manufacturing process, integrated circuit packaging, and the structure of the bare circuit board. Printed circuit board design has grown into its own vertical within the electronics industry.



The growth in driverless vehicles in the automotive sector, IoT, and electronics, and Asia-Pacific's rising production of electronic devices and accessories, are the major drivers for the PCBs market. Apart from drivers and restraints, growth in nano-electronics devices and widespread usage of 5G technology will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global market for PCBs is segmented into assembly technology, type, material, end user application, and geography. Based on assembly technology, the PCBs market has been categorized into surface-mount technology and through-hole technology.



Based on type, the global market for PCBs is segmented into high-density interconnect (HDI), flexible, multilayer, and others. Based on material, the PCBmarket has been segmented into FR-4, CEM-3, polymide, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE),and others. Based on end-user application, the PCBmarket has been segmented into networking devices; healthcare; defense, surveillance, and aviation; energy; consumer electronics; computing and storage; industrial; automotive and transportation; retail; and others.



By geography, the global market for PCBs has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Asia-Pacific region currently is the most dominant market for PCBs. The presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, favorable political and economic environments, surging demand for smart wearables, and strong adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and the cloud are some of the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market. The Asia-Pacific is also currently the fastest growing market for PCBs globally.

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronics manufacturing technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for printed circuit boards, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast the global PCB market into various segments and sub-segments

Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for printed circuit board, and corresponding market share analysis based on type, assembly technology, material, end-use application, and region

Latest information on growth driving factors and opportunities in the consumer electronics industry, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic and regional factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Market assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the global PCB industry, along with its implications on demand and supply, price impact and various government strategic decisions

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Advanced Circuits, CMK Corp., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd., Nok Corp., Samsung Electro-Mechanics and TTM Technologies



