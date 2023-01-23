U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2022: by Technology, Material, Application, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global printed electronics market.

This report focuses on printed electronics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the printed electronics market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Major players in the printed electronics market are Molex, LLC, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nissha Co., Ltd., BASF, NovaCentrix, E Ink Holdings Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd, GSI Technologies Inc, Printed Electronics Ltd, InnovationLab GmbH, Elantas, and QUAD Industries.

The global printed electronics market is expected to grow from $7.94 billion in 2021 to $9.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The printed electronics market is expected to reach $19.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.9%.

The printed electronics market consists of sales of printed electronics products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce various kinds of electronic goods, such as electronic circuits, displays, antennas, electronic skin patches, and sensors. Printed electronics involve the use of technology that enables the manufacturing of electronic devices that are thinner and wearable. Printed electronics are precise and produced in a cost-effective manner. Printed electronics offer the benefit of creating devices, sensors on a variety of substrates, and also uniquely shaped devices that can be integrated into existing products.

The main technologies used in printed electronics include inkjet, screen, gravure, and flexographic. The inkjet printing technology is non-contact and uses droplets of ink of diameter between 10 to 150 m that are contained in a fluid channel for printing. This technology is beneficial as it has been widely used in production and prototyping, and is cost-efficient as it allows for the additive deposition of thin line circuits on a range of substrates only where needed.

The materials used in printed electronics include ink and substrate. They are used in the manufacturing of displays, RFID tags, batteries, photovoltaic cells, lighting, and other applications. The end-users of printed electronics include automotive and transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, construction and architecture, retail and packaging, and other end-user industries.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the printed electronics market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the printed electronics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the printed electronics market going forward. The production of automobiles utilizes printed electronic devices such as tailing sensors, elements for heating, Organic light-emitting diode lights (OLED), and Organic solar cells (OPV) in daily production and assembling activities. Therefore the increase in automobile production is expected to boost the utilization of printed electronics.

For instance, according to March 2020 report by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India, the automobile industry in India is expected to reach $300 billion by 2026, with the passenger segment witnessing a growth of 22% to 25% in the year 2022.

Furthermore, according to March 2022 report by The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, global car production output increased by 2.7% in 2021, with output in the US increasing by 3.1% and output in China growing by 7.1%. Therefore, the increase in demand from the automobile industry is expected to boost demand for printed electronics during the forecast period.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the printed electronics market. Major companies operating in the printed electronics equipment market are focused on strategic partnerships to expand their product development activities, venture in new regions and meet their customer demands.

The countries covered in the printed electronics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Printed Electronics Market Characteristics

3. Printed Electronics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Printed Electronics

5. Printed Electronics Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Printed Electronics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Printed Electronics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Printed Electronics Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Printed Electronics Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Inkjet

  • Screen

  • Gravure

  • Flexographic

6.2. Global Printed Electronics Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Ink

  • Substrate

6.3. Global Printed Electronics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Displays

  • RFID Tags

  • Batteries

  • Photovoltaic Cells

  • Lighting

  • Other Applications

6.4. Global Printed Electronics Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Healthcare

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Construction and Architecture

  • Retail and Packaging

  • Other End User Industries

7. Printed Electronics Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Printed Electronics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Printed Electronics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

