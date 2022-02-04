Printed Electronics Market Size to Grow by USD 20.10 Billion | Growing Demand for Flexible Display to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Printed Electronics Market by Application (Display, Sensors, Photovoltaics, Battery, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the printed electronics market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 20.10 billion. The report also identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Printed Electronics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Growing demand for flexible displays is one of the key factors driving the global printed electronics market growth. Key vendors such as SAMSUNG, Vu Technologies, Panasonic, and Mitashi are shifting their focus from OLED TVs to curved LCD TVs as the devices with curved LCD displays are also gaining popularity in the market. Moreover, the increase in demand for flexible displays, owing to its application in automobiles, kiosks, tablets, notebooks, e-readers, and smart glasses, is expected to positively impact the growth of the global printed electronics market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

However, factors such as the challenge of encapsulation will challenge market growth. The high cost of encapsulation of flexible OLED display and light panels will lead to high manufacturing costs which will hamper the mass production and supply of display and lighting panels of both rigid flat and curved displays. In addition, the high cost of encapsulation is expected to impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment Analysis

The printed electronics market report is segmented by Application (Display, Sensors, Photovoltaics, Battery, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The display segment led the largest printed electronics market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for products such as TVs, smartphones, and wearables that are based on OLED display, electrophoretic display (EPD), electrochromic, and other printed displays.

APAC will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and China are the key markets for printed electronics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of low-cost products due to the high concentration of display and electronic device manufacturers in the region such as E-ink Holdings and AU Optronics will facilitate the printed electronics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Company Analysis

The printed electronics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global printed electronics market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of vendors. There are significant growth opportunities in the printed electronics market as they are finding numerous applications in different electronic devices. Some companies are launching innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, Agfa-Gevaert NV offers printed electronics product brands such as ORGACON. E Ink Holdings Inc. offers printed electronics products such as E Ink Just film and E Ink Prism film.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Printed Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 20.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, E Ink Holdings Inc., Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd., GSI Technologies Inc., InnovationLab GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., NCC Nano LLC, Optomec Inc., Printed Electronics Ltd., and Vorbeck Materials Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

