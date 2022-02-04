U.S. markets closed

Printed Electronics Market Size to Grow by USD 20.10 Billion | Growing Demand for Flexible Display to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Printed Electronics Market by Application (Display, Sensors, Photovoltaics, Battery, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the printed electronics market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 20.10 billion. The report also identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Printed Electronics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Printed Electronics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers

Growing demand for flexible displays is one of the key factors driving the global printed electronics market growth. Key vendors such as SAMSUNG, Vu Technologies, Panasonic, and Mitashi are shifting their focus from OLED TVs to curved LCD TVs as the devices with curved LCD displays are also gaining popularity in the market. Moreover, the increase in demand for flexible displays, owing to its application in automobiles, kiosks, tablets, notebooks, e-readers, and smart glasses, is expected to positively impact the growth of the global printed electronics market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges

However, factors such as the challenge of encapsulation will challenge market growth. The high cost of encapsulation of flexible OLED display and light panels will lead to high manufacturing costs which will hamper the mass production and supply of display and lighting panels of both rigid flat and curved displays. In addition, the high cost of encapsulation is expected to impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Analysis

The printed electronics market report is segmented by Application (Display, Sensors, Photovoltaics, Battery, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The display segment led the largest printed electronics market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for products such as TVs, smartphones, and wearables that are based on OLED display, electrophoretic display (EPD), electrochromic, and other printed displays.

APAC will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and China are the key markets for printed electronics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of low-cost products due to the high concentration of display and electronic device manufacturers in the region such as E-ink Holdings and AU Optronics will facilitate the printed electronics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Company Analysis

The printed electronics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global printed electronics market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of vendors. There are significant growth opportunities in the printed electronics market as they are finding numerous applications in different electronic devices. Some companies are launching innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, Agfa-Gevaert NV offers printed electronics product brands such as ORGACON. E Ink Holdings Inc. offers printed electronics products such as E Ink Just film and E Ink Prism film.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flexible Electronics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electronics Manufacturing Services Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Printed Electronics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.24%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 20.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.86

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agfa-Gevaert NV, E Ink Holdings Inc., Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd., GSI Technologies Inc., InnovationLab GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., NCC Nano LLC, Optomec Inc., Printed Electronics Ltd., and Vorbeck Materials Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Application

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/printed-electronics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-20-10-billion--growing-demand-for-flexible-display-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301473948.html

SOURCE Technavio

