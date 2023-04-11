Printed signage market size to grow by USD 4,262.79 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by several benefits of using printed signage - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printed signage market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,262.79 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 1.93% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the benefits of using printed signage. Printed signage is an affordable form of advertising. The use of vivid letters, graphics, and images attracts customers. These signs can be put up around a workplace, on a building site, or even in a restaurant to create brand awareness among customers in an economical way. Such benefits are driving the growth of the market in focus. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global Printed signage market – Vendor Analysis

The global printed signage market is fragmented. The market comprises numerous global and regional players, competing for higher market share. The key vendors in the market are focusing on M&A to overcome the threat of rivalry. Vendors are also taking measures to extend their product portfolio by investing heavily in R&D. They are competing on the basis of factors such as the cost of production, new product innovations, price ability, operational and R&D costs, and product quality. Hence, the competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period.

Canva Pty Ltd. - The company offers printed signage such as outdoor signage, indoor signage, illuminating signage, and wayfinding labels.

Chandler Signs LLC - The company offers print signages such as posters and wayfinding boards.

IGEPA group GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers various printed signage such as outdoor or standard boards, neon light boards, pylons, modern outdoor boards, and traditional outdoor boards.

James Publishing - The company offers printed signage for road signs, emergency vehicles, advertising, and labeling.

Global Printed Signage Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (outdoor and indoor), end-user (retail, BFSI, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the outdoor segment will be significant over the forecast period. Outdoor printed signage can be used for a variety of purposes, including advertising sales, promoting events, selling real estate, and expressing political opinions. They can be used for a variety of other applications as well, such as displaying menu information, upcoming sales, new products, or general advertising. Many such factors are increasing their adoption, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global printed signage market.

APAC will account for 50% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increase in commercial retail space in countries such as China, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and India. In addition, factors such as expanding retail and infrastructure sectors, the rising demand for advertising, and the rising number of MNCs are expected to contribute to the growth of the printed signage market in APAC.

Global Printed Signage Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The growing demand for printed signage in the BFSI sector is the key trend in the market. Businesses invest in digital signage for their programs that promote their brands. Banking and financial institutes are among the largest spenders on advertising. Printed signage is a convenient and cost-effective way of informing customers about the various services offered by financial institutes. It requires less investment and offers a longer lifespan. Banks use printed signage near ATMs to inform customers regarding the availability of various banking services. With the expansion of the financial sector worldwide, the demand for printed signage will increase over the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The growing use of digital signage will challenge the growth of the market. Digital advertising allows enterprises to choose the frequency and time of ads. It allows enterprises to target specific groups of customers to drive more sales. Many retailers are focusing on digital advertising to enhance the shopping experience of customers. Also, the growing use of digital outdoor advertising will reduce the growth potential of the market.

What are the key data covered in this printed signage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the printed signage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the printed signage market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the printed signage market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of printed signage market vendors

Printed Signage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,262.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Canva Pty Ltd., Chandler Signs LLC, Cimpress Plc, EhKo Sign Industries Kft., IGEPA group GmbH and Co. KG, James Publishing, Kelly Signs, L and H Companies, LINTEC Corp., Mativ Holdings Inc., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Paddock Printing, Schweiter Technologies AG, Sign Solutions USA, Signage US, Signs Express, SmartSign, Spandex Ltd., Techprint Inc., and Avery Dennison Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

