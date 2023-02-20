U.S. markets closed

Printed Signage Materials Market Size to Surpass $54+ Billion by 2028- Rise with Steller CAGR 4.1% | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·8 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The printed signage materials market size is expected to grow from US$ 42.51 billion in 2022 to US$ 54.02 billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Printed Signage Materials Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Paper and Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, and Others), Application (Posters, PoP Displays, Backlit Displays, Billboards' Banners, Flags and Backdrops, Vehicle/Fleet Graphics, and Others), and End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment, and Others).The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for printed signage from the retail sector and the growing awareness regarding the advantages of using printed signage in various industries.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Printed Signage Materials Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at
: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029826/      


Global Printed Signage Materials Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 42.51 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 54.02 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

177

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Material, Application, and End-Use Industry

Global Printed Signage Materials Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00029826/     


Increasing Demand for Printed Signage from Retail Sector

Printed signages are used for brand marketing and product recognition in the retail sector. They are extensively used in the form of point-of-sale displays, banners, posters, backlit billboards, graphics, hoardings, and other display patterns and information boards for advertising products to attract customers and expand their knowledge about products. Two types of signage used in the retail sector are interior retail signage and exterior retail signage. Interior retail signage helps convince a customer to make a purchase and directs customers to specific locations in the store such as dressing rooms and restrooms. In the retail sector, exterior retail signage is used to create an up-to-date engaging invitation. There is a growing demand for interior retail signage and exterior retail signage to increase retail sales.

According to the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), in the US, compared to June 2020, out-of-home (OOH) advertising and marketing revenue increased by 33.4% and reached over US$ 4.43 billion in 2021. Materials such as paper and paperboards, plastic, and metals are extensively used in manufacturing printed signage in the retail sector. Thus, the growing retail industry and the rising demand for printed signage from the retail sector drive the printed signage materials market growth.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029826/  


Printed Signage Materials: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3A Composites GmbH, Avery Dennison Corp, IGEPA group GmbH & Co KG, Spandex AG, Lintec Europe (UK) Ltd, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Vink Holdings Ltd, Thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH, Antalis, and Inapa Investimentos Particip Gestao SA are among the key players operating in the global printed signage materials market. Market players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also adopting strategies such as investments in research and development activities and  launches of new products.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Printed Signage Materials Market

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted various economies across the world. The pandemic significantly hampered the growth of the printed signage materials market due to adverse effects on the growth of the sport, entertainment, retail, and other sectors. End users such as retailers, banking & financial institutions, and transportation facilities in Europe experienced several challenges amid the crisis, which refrained them from making significant investments in marketing operations.

However, various industries are regaining their pace, with the resolution of supply constraints that affected their operations during the peak period of the pandemic. Many printed signage manufacturers have shifted their focus on offering their products and services to pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.


Speak to Research Expert - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029826 


Printed Signage Materials Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the printed signage materials market is segmented into posters, PoP displays, backlit displays, billboards' banners, flags and backdrops, vehicle/fleet graphics, and others. The PoP displays segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Point-of-purchase (PoP) displays are physical displays placed in retail shops to advertise brands and products and encourage potential customers to make purchases. PoP displays serve as an advertising and marketing strategy by retail stores to promote specific merchandise and announce special offers to shoppers. Mostly, these displays are placed near checkout counters. Although a PoP display is not a marketing strategy to increase footfall in stores, it may help boost sales once customers enter stores, increase awareness of certain products, and inform the visitors about offers and deals.

Based on end-use industry, the printed signage materials market is segmented into BFSI, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, sports and entertainment, and others. The retail segment held the largest market share in 2022. The retail industry is one of the major end-users of printed signage. Retail enterprises continuously focus on expanding their businesses by investing in advertising and marketing. Retail signage can include anything from posters, banners, and backdrops to pop-up displays and graphics.

In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global printed signage materials market. The major factor driving the market in the region is the strong growth of the retail, transportation, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The growth of these sectors is surging the demand for printed signage materials in the region. Printed signage is an affordable, flexible, and effective way to improve brand recognition. Furthermore, ad spending in the advertising market is projected to reach US$ 52.10 billion in Japan in 2023. The increasing spending on advertisements by various end-use industries in the region is propelling the demand for printed signage materials, driving the printed signage materials market growth.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Printed Signage Materials Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029826/   


Key Developments

  • In 2022, City Signs launched PVC free eco-banners range, TPO woven heavyweight banners. The company claims that the banners are made of 100% recyclable, durable, and eco-friendly material. It serves applications for signage printing in outdoor environment such as sports events, festivals, and promotional events.

  • In 2020, Gardiner Graphics Group Ltd launched 100% PVC-free wide format print media for Latex and UV printing. It is developed for wall applications for external signage and industrial label applications.

  • In 2020, 3A Composites GmbH acquired Elmer’s and EnCore foam-board division from Newell Brands. With this acquisition, the company is expanding its product offering to the display, graphic-arts, and framing markets.


Browse Adjoining Reports:

Digital Signage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Display Type (LED, LCD, OLED, and Others), Display Size (Less than 19 Inches, 19–32 Inches, 32–52 Inches, Greater than 52 Inches), Application (Retail, Healthcare, Corporate, Hospitality, Government, Transportation, Entertainment, BFSI, and Others), and Geography

In-Mold Labels Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Extrusion Blow-Molding Process, Injection Molding Process, Thermoforming); Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), ABS Resins, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Others); End Use (Personal Care, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Consumer Durables, Others); Printing Technology (Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing, Others); Printing Ink (UV Curable Inks, Water Soluble Inks, Thermal-Cure Inks, Others) and Geography

Printed Signage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Posters, PoP Displays, Backlit Displays, Billboards Banners, Flags and Backdrops, Vehicle/Fleet Graphics, Others); End-Users (BFSI, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment, Other) and Geography

Display optical films Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Polarizing Film, Backlight Unit Film (BLU), ITO Film); Function (Display Surface Films, Brightness enhancement films (BEF), Reflective polarizer films (DBEF), Backlight reflector films (ESR), Light control/privacy films (ACLF)); Application (Televisions, Desktop Monitors and Laptops, Smartphones and Tablets, Signage/Large Format Display, Automotive Display, Others) and Geography

E-paper Display Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (E-Readers, Smart Card, Auxiliary Display, Wearable, Others); End User (Media and Entertainment, Automotive and Transportation, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Others); Technology (Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD) , Cholesteric liquid crystal display (ChLCD), Electrophoretic Display, Others) and Geography

Paper and Paperboard Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Grade (Solid Bleached Sulfate, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Folding Box Board, Glassine and Greaseproof Paper, Others); End-User Industry (Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Others) and Geography

Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Billboards, Transit, Street Furniture, Place-Based); End User (Automotive, Retail, Consumer Products, BFSI, Telecom, and Others)

LED Billboard Lights Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product type (Power below100W, Between100W and 200W, Power above 200W); Application (Column Billboard, Wall Billboard, Others) and Geography


About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.


Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/printed-signage-materials-market
Industry Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/chemicals-and-materials


