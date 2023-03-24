The printed signage materials market size is expected to grow from US$ 42,512.42 million in 2022 to US$ 54,015.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2028

ReportLinker

Printed signs are one of the most effective and efficient types of advertising.Banners, charts, diagrams, billboards, and signs are put up using printed signage materials. Printed signage are used by a number of companies in their day-to-day operations across retail locations and trade venues.

Printed signage are used by a number of companies in their day-to-day operations across retail locations and trade venues.Printed signage are used in different end-use industries, including BFSI, retail, transport & logistics, healthcare, and sports & entertainment.



The major driver for the global printed signage materials market growth is increasing demand for printed signage from the retail sector.In the retail industry, printed signage is used to attract customers and increase knowledge about the product with the help of printed posters, banners, billboards, and hoardings.



Moreover, increasing demand for soft signage is expected to offer opportunities for the printed signage materials market players during the forecast period. Further, there is a rising focus on using eco-friendly signage, which is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. Also, the global printed signage materials market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several regional and global players. Players are competing based on product quality, price, and product differentiation. Furthermore, the market players adopt different strategies such as new product innovations to stand out as strong competitors in the market. In August 2020, Toppan Printing launched "Ecocracy," a recyclable fabric for banners and signage.



Based on end-use industry, the global printed signage materials market is segmented into BFSI, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, sports and entertainment, and others.The retail segment held the largest printed signage materials market share in 2022.



Retail enterprises continuously focus on expanding their businesses by investing in advertising and marketing.Retail signage can include anything from posters, banners, and backdrops to pop-up displays and graphics.



Signage has always been perceived as a creative tool for instantly communicating messages to viewers and creating an atmosphere and emotion that deliver on a brand promise and signpost key organizational messages. Printed signage tools used in the retail sector are categorized as exterior retail signage and interior retail signage.



In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global printed signage materials market.Based on country, the Asia Pacific printed signage materials market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



Various advantages of printed signage are driving the market in the region.In Asia Pacific, there is a high demand for printed signage materials from various end-use industries such as entertainment, manufacturing, logistics, and retail.



The use of printed signage within premises for promoting brands would further help companies and businesses to increase consumer awareness about new product launches, resulting in surge in revenue and profit generation due to high viewership.Advertising is a billion dollar business in China.



The surge in advertising positively contributes to the printed signage materials market growth in the region. The retail industry in India has emerged as one of the most fast-paced and dynamic industries due to the entry of several new players. It accounts for over 10% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and around 8% of employment. The growing retail sector in the country is positively impacting the printed signage materials market growth in India.



3A Composites GmbH, Avery Dennison Corp, IGEPA group GmbH & Co KG, Spandex AG, Lintec Europe (UK) Ltd, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Vink Holdings Ltd, Thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH, Antalis, and Inapa Investimentos Particip Gestao SA are among the key players operating in the global printed signage materials market. Market players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also adopting strategies such as investments in research and development activities and launches of new products.



The overall global printed signage materials market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the printed signage materials market.

