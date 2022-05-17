U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,024.50
    +19.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,274.00
    +115.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,337.00
    +92.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.40
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.03
    -0.17 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    +14.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2690
    +0.2160 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,370.53
    +429.31 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.02
    +439.34 (+181.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,660.80
    +113.75 (+0.43%)
     

PrintFoam Announces High-Throughput Foam 3D Printer

·3 min read

Building upon its background in foam 3D printing resins, PrintFoam aims to go big with revolutionary large-format hardware.

WALES, Wis., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world of 3D printed homes and furniture, the need for lightweight structured materials has never been greater. That's where PrintFoam comes in – it's a start-up company that specializes in 3D printing resins that make foam parts.

PrintFoam's proprietary resins have been around for a couple of years now and have demonstrated amazing performance boosts in many applications where you might expect to find traditional foam solutions. Seeing these developments, other 3D printing companies have started to take notice. But to date, existing printing platforms have been too slow to bring this unique resin technology into exciting new markets.

We realized it would be possible to produce plywood sized sheets of 3D printed foam in a matter of minutes.

-Matthew Pearlson

PrintFoam aims to change that and is pushing the field further by announcing the development of the first printer hardware that specializes in the industrial-scale printing of foams.

According to Mathew Pearlson, principal and co-founder of Print Foam, the ah-ha moment came when he realized the need to skip traditional vat-based printing techniques popularized by companies such as FormLabs, Carbon, and Desktop Metal. "By using a combination of novel optical patterning techniques, along with ditching a standard vat printing process, we realized it would be possible to produce plywood sized sheets of 3D printed foam in a matter of minutes."

Everyone in the field is attempting to mimic the behavior of traditional foams using plastic lattices…the computer is screaming at the engineer to stop what they're doing and use a foam for the application.

-David Walker

By speeding up their production times from hours to minutes, PrintFoam is able enter a plethora of new markets previously inaccessible with large, architecturally sized panels.

"It really is remarkable, and I haven't seen anything like it," says Dr. David Walker – Co-Founder of Azul 3D and the Executive Chairperson of the Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance. "Everyone in the field is attempting to mimic the behavior of traditional foams using plastic lattices produced by computational models. These models keep telling engineers to generate lattices with smaller struts and smaller unit-cells…In essence, the computer is screaming at the engineer to stop what they're doing and use a foam for the application. As a community, we haven't been listening and acting on this."

Engineered from the ground up to meet the needs of its customers, the new system is expected to disrupt manufacturing with a scale and speed that matters. According to Pearlson, "The new PrintFoam system extends our ability to provide comprehensive solutions to our customers who are looking for ways to print a lot of material quickly without sacrificing resolution." The technology is in limited beta-access right now, but the venture is actively accepting a limited number of new partnerships. PrintFoam is already working with customers to explore novel approaches to noise mitigation, carbon sequestration, concrete construction, and more.

About Print Foam

PrintFaom is a fast-paced additive manufacturing (AM) startup in the Milwaukee metro area. The company spun out of MIT in 2016 with the aim to create lighter and less expensive 3D printed parts by leveraging the power of foamed materials. With a portfolio of proprietary materials and technologies, PrintFoam has delivered solutions to customers in the automotive, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and construction materials sectors. PrintFoam has been the recipient of numerous competitive awards, including the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund, Radiation Technology Association's RadLaunch award, and National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation and Research grants.

PRESS CONTACT

Media Relations
206-569-5452
https://www.printfoam.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/printfoam-announces-high-throughput-foam-3d-printer-301548059.html

SOURCE Print Foam

Recommended Stories

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The billionaire investor ended his long-running bet

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Revenues

    BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to...

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing— here’s what you should expect to spend

    Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Wheat importers in Asia scramble for supplies after Indian export ban

    Wheat importers in Asia were scrambling to find new sources of supply on Monday after India banned exports of the grain at the weekend in a bid to keep a lid on soaring domestic prices, trade sources told Reuters. Importers, especially those in Asia, were banking on wheat from India, the world's second-biggest producer, after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's exports are severely hampered because the war has forced it to close its ports, while Russia's exports have been hit by Western sanctions.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Japan's Recruit sees more female executives as key to growth

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Glassdoor owner Recruit Holdings says it wants to have women in 50% of its senior executive and managerial roles within 10 years - a rare pledge in a country where men dominate the top echelons of companies, politics and the civil service. The push for more women at the upper levels of Japan's largest human resource service company is part of a diversity drive to ensure a flow of bright business ideas, said Chief Operating Officer Ayano "Sena" Senaha, its most senior female executive. As of April 1, 21% of Recruit's senior executives, including heads of major business units, were women, compared with 10% a year earlier, according to company data seen by Reuters.

  • Surging natural gas prices squeeze U.S. industrial sector

    Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases in retail gasoline and diesel that have made Americans angry at the U.S. energy industry and the government. Many industrial company executives believe the United States, once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs.

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Armstrong Flooring Paid Executives a $4.8 Million Bonus Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Armstrong Flooring Inc. paid its top executives $4.8 million just before filing bankruptcy, a move that was questioned by lenders.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’Company Chief Executiv

  • Brazil mills cancel sugar export contracts, shift output to ethanol

    Brazilian sugar cane mills are cancelling some sugar export contracts and diverting production to ethanol to cash in on high energy prices, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals, raising concerns of a sugar shortage. Nearly every company involved in sugar trading in Brazil has seen cancellations, a trader at a large international commodities merchant told Reuters on the sidelines of Sugar Week in New York last week. A large fall in sugar output could lead to a global sugar shortage, some traders say.

  • 'Epicenter of modern music:' Amazon to hire 500 people in Atlanta as it launches new product

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is hiring 500 people in Atlanta, making it the latest technology giant to confirm a major Atlanta expansion. Amazon is also bolstering its local Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Music divisions. Charlotte Barge, head of engineering for Amp, called Atlanta “the epicenter of the modern music scene and home to many of the world’s greatest musicians” in a statement.

  • There’s no relief in sight for high gas prices

    Energy experts say drivers should prepare for even higher oil and gas prices.

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").