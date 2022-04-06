U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the printing and related support activities market include Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. , Taylor Corporation, RR Donnelley, LSC Communications Inc, SHUTTERFLY INC. , QUAD/GRAPHICS INC.

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251036/?utm_source=GNW
, ENNIS INC, Japs-Olson Company, and The Crane Company and Gannett Co Inc.

The global printing and related support activities market is expected to grow from $335.27 billion in 2021 to $347.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The market is expected to grow to $377.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%.

The printing and related support activities market consists of sales of printing and related support activities by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that print products, such as newspapers, books, labels, business cards, stationery, business forms, and other materials, and perform support activities, such as data imaging, platemaking services, and bookbinding.

The main types of printing and related support activities are printing and support activities for printing.Printing is a method of replicating text and pictures on paper using ink and a printing press.

The different technologies include flexography printing, rotogravure printing, digital printing, offset printing and others. Printing and related support activities are used for packaging, advertising, publishing and other applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the printing and related support activities market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the printing and related support activities market.

The regions covered in the printing and related support activities market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Introduction of metal 3D and LED-UV printing is developing rapidly in offline post-press and finishing services market.These save energy, has shorter lead times, are environmentally friendly, provides consistent quality and have longer life.

These technologies permit the immediate post-press of print products and impresses with a variety of colors, even on uncoated stock. For instance, companies such as Materialise NV, a 3D printing service provider and software developer are heavily investing in metal 3D printing technologies.

The countries covered in the printing and related support activities market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251036/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


