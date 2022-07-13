Printing Toners Market to Witness 8.76% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Diversified Applications of Printers Across Various End-user Industries to Drive the Market Growth
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Printers are widely used in product packaging, publishing, advertising, and branding industries. The packaging industry uses small-scale or large-scale printers based on the type and size of the products and beverages. Educational institutions also extensively use printers for various purposes, such as printing books, catalogs, projects, and research papers. Such diversified applications of printers across various end-user industries will increase sales of printing toners, contributing to the Printing Toners Market growth. The other factor that has primarily increased sales of printing toners across the mentioned industries is the low cost of printing toners compared with inkjet cartridges. The Printing Toners Market Share is expected to increase by USD 3.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
The printing toners market share growth in the monochrome printing toners segment will be significant during the forecast period. Monochrome toner printers are widely used because of their cost-efficiency and ease of accessibility compared to ink cartridges. Compared to color toners and inkjet cartridges, the cost of printing documents using monochrome toners is less than the cost of printing bulk documents with color toners is quite high.
Out-of-Scope:
The printing toners market is further segmented by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Highlights-
Key Companies- AstroNova Inc., Canon Inc., HP Inc., IMEX Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Holdings Corp. among others.
Major Trend- Deployment of multi-purpose printers is one of the critical printing toners market trends positively influencing the market growth.
Y-OY Growth Rate- 8.76% in 2021
Product Offerings & News of Some of the Key Vendors-
AstroNova Inc. - The company offers printing toners such as Ultra-white toner which allows colors (CMYK) to be accurately printed and visualized by the human eye.
Canon Inc. - The company offers printing toners such as imageCLASS Toner 056 Black, Standard and many more.
HP Inc. - The company offers printing toners such as HP 88X High Yield Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge and many more.
Moreover, the printing toners market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Printing Toners Market Challenge:
Adverse health effects of printing toners:
Printing Toners Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.71%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 3.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.76
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AstroNova Inc., Canon Inc., HP Inc., IMEX Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Holdings Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
