Printing and Writing Paper Market Size to Record USD 7.92 Bn Growth - Technavio Identifies APAC as Key Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printing and writing paper market size is forecasted to grow by USD 7.92 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.76% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by type (printing paper and writing paper) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the printing and writing paper market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis on market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Technavio categorizes the global printing and writing paper market as a part of the global office services and supplies market within the global commercial services and supplies market. The global office services and supplies market covers providers of office services and manufacturers of office supplies and equipment.

The market is primarily driven by the emergence of various types of printing and writing paper. For example, coated mechanical paper is used for making products for magazines, catalogs, and pamphlets. Coated freesheet paper can be used for making products such as books, magazines, high-quality posters, and catalogs. Uncoated mechanical paper is used in newsprint, newspaper inserts, directories, and paperback books.

The printing and writing paper market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market includes international and domestic marketers spread across different regions. There is intense competition among players in the market. The key players compete based on product mix and the value proposition associated with each product. Major players offer a variety of printing and writing paper through multiple distribution channels. They offer the products at discounted prices to stay ahead of their competitors. They also offer customized stationery products and sell products in bulk to increase their revenue share.

Some of the key players in the direct printing and writing paper market include:

3M Co.

Asia Symbol Shandong Pulp and Paper Co. Ltd.

Domtar Corp.

InterlogChile

International Paper Co.

ITC Ltd.

Legion Paper

Marusumi Paper Co. Ltd.

Monadnock Paper Mills Inc.

Mondi plc

Neenah Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

PG Paper Co. Ltd.

PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk

Sappi Ltd.

Shulman Paper Co. Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Suzano SA

UPM Kymmene Corp.

WestCoast Paper Mills Ltd.

The printing paper segment will generate maximum revenue in the printing and writing paper market during the forecast period. The rising demand for printed book covers, magazines, and catalogs has increased the demand for printing papers. Moreover, retailers are opting for multichannel marketing to connect with customers, which requires mailing printed catalogs. Such factors will drive the printing and writing paper market growth during the forecast period.

APAC will dominate the printing and writing paper market with a 61% share during the forecast period. Several types of printing and writing paper, including uncoated freesheet paper and uncoated mechanical paper, are used for making products such as high-quality posters, books, magazines, and catalogs. This will drive the printing and writing paper market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Printing and Writing Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Asia Symbol Shandong Pulp and Paper Co. Ltd., Domtar Corp., InterlogChile, International Paper Co., ITC Ltd., Legion Paper, Marusumi Paper Co. Ltd., Monadnock Paper Mills Inc., Mondi plc, Neenah Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., PG Paper Co. Ltd., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, Sappi Ltd., Shulman Paper Co. Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Suzano SA, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestCoast Paper Mills Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Printing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Writing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 International Paper Co.

10.5 ITC Ltd.

10.6 Legion Paper

10.7 Monadnock Paper Mills Inc.

10.8 Mondi plc

10.9 Neenah Inc.

10.10 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

10.11 PG Paper Co. Ltd.

10.12 PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

