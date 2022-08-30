U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,041.50
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,133.00
    +58.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,536.25
    +43.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.00
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.95
    -0.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.10
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    +0.65 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5020
    -0.2080 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,402.02
    +575.82 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.22
    +19.34 (+4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Printing and Writing Paper Market Size to Record USD 7.92 Bn Growth - Technavio Identifies APAC as Key Market

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printing and writing paper market size is forecasted to grow by USD 7.92 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.76% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by type (printing paper and writing paper) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Latest market research report titled Printing and Writing Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Printing and Writing Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Key points covered in the printing and writing paper market study:

  • Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

  • Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

  • Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

  • Analysis on market share by vendors

  • Key product launches and regulatory climate

  • Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio categorizes the global printing and writing paper market as a part of the global office services and supplies market within the global commercial services and supplies market. The global office services and supplies market covers providers of office services and manufacturers of office supplies and equipment.

The market is primarily driven by the emergence of various types of printing and writing paper. For example, coated mechanical paper is used for making products for magazines, catalogs, and pamphlets. Coated freesheet paper can be used for making products such as books, magazines, high-quality posters, and catalogs. Uncoated mechanical paper is used in newsprint, newspaper inserts, directories, and paperback books.

The full report provides information on major drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market. Request a FREE Sample PDF Report

The printing and writing paper market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market includes international and domestic marketers spread across different regions. There is intense competition among players in the market. The key players compete based on product mix and the value proposition associated with each product. Major players offer a variety of printing and writing paper through multiple distribution channels. They offer the products at discounted prices to stay ahead of their competitors. They also offer customized stationery products and sell products in bulk to increase their revenue share.

Some of the key players in the direct printing and writing paper market include:

  • 3M Co.

  • Asia Symbol Shandong Pulp and Paper Co. Ltd.

  • Domtar Corp.

  • InterlogChile

  • International Paper Co.

  • ITC Ltd.

  • Legion Paper

  • Marusumi Paper Co. Ltd.

  • Monadnock Paper Mills Inc.

  • Mondi plc

  • Neenah Inc.

  • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

  • PG Paper Co. Ltd.

  • PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk

  • Sappi Ltd.

  • Shulman Paper Co. Inc.

  • Stora Enso Oyj

  • Suzano SA

  • UPM Kymmene Corp.

  • WestCoast Paper Mills Ltd.

The printing paper segment will generate maximum revenue in the printing and writing paper market during the forecast period. The rising demand for printed book covers, magazines, and catalogs has increased the demand for printing papers. Moreover, retailers are opting for multichannel marketing to connect with customers, which requires mailing printed catalogs. Such factors will drive the printing and writing paper market growth during the forecast period.

APAC will dominate the printing and writing paper market with a 61% share during the forecast period. Several types of printing and writing paper, including uncoated freesheet paper and uncoated mechanical paper, are used for making products such as high-quality posters, books, magazines, and catalogs. This will drive the printing and writing paper market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports

Loose Leaf Paper Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Printing and Writing Paper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.76%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.58

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Asia Symbol Shandong Pulp and Paper Co. Ltd., Domtar Corp., InterlogChile, International Paper Co., ITC Ltd., Legion Paper, Marusumi Paper Co. Ltd., Monadnock Paper Mills Inc., Mondi plc, Neenah Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., PG Paper Co. Ltd., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, Sappi Ltd., Shulman Paper Co. Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Suzano SA, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestCoast Paper Mills Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Printing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Writing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 International Paper Co.

  • 10.5 ITC Ltd.

  • 10.6 Legion Paper

  • 10.7 Monadnock Paper Mills Inc.

  • 10.8 Mondi plc

  • 10.9 Neenah Inc.

  • 10.10 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 PG Paper Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/printing-and-writing-paper-market-size-to-record-usd-7-92-bn-growth---technavio-identifies-apac-as-key-market-301613280.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Br

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares his first job was at McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sharing via Twitter that his first job was at McDonald’s.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Woodside Energy pays out record half-year dividend on soaring gas prices

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have forced gas buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers in what was already a tight market. "We're in uncharted waters," Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told Reuters, pointing to the Platts JKM benchmark price assessment rocketing to $71 per million British thermal units and the Dutch TTF gas hub price last week hitting roughly the equivalent of an oil price of $600 a barrel.

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • TSMC Chief Says Penny Chips Are Snarling Supply Chain Segments

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Ban

  • Meta’s WhatsApp could get boost from Jio grocery shopping

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of a Jio grocery platform in conjunction with WhatsApp.

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Blue Apron CEO: ‘Meal kits have evolved quite a bit’

    Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the meal kit company's 10 year anniversary, competition, and growth in the at-home food space.

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • Fluor exploring rezoning headquarters land for residential development

    Fluor could be looking to convert more than 22 acres of its headquarters grounds into a residential development.

  • Honda, LG team up to build $4.4 billion EV battery plant in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian discusses Honda and LG teaming up for a new EV battery plant and how more and more companies are investing billions in these plants across the U.S.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?