Priori Awarded “LegalTech Startup of the Year” by Theorem in the 2023 Legal Tech TAM Awards

Priori

The Company Was Honored in Multiple Ways, Including as a “Visionary” in the Legal Technology Industry, and LegalTech Solution of the Year

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of its win for “ New Law Company of the Year '' at the 2023 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, Priori has been named the “LegalTech Startup of the Year” by Theorem , a legal tech platform and marketplace that streamlines legal technology adoption for legal departments and law firms. Theorem also recognized Priori in several other categories, including:



LegalTech Innovator

LegalTech Solution of the Year

LegalTech Users Most Likely to Recommend

LegalTech Visionary

“We’re excited to see the work we’ve put into our products recognized by Theorem,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “Companies of all sizes including many Fortune 500 global legal teams use Priori Marketplace to save time and money for various legal projects including regional expertise, leave coverage or overflow support. Scout, our outside counsel decision-making platform, has been instrumental in helping legal operations teams gain new insights into their preferred law firms. These awards build on the momentum and excitement we’ve seen for both of our products this year.”

The 2023 LegalTech TAM Awards and 2023 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law “New Law Company of the Year '' award for Priori and Scout follow several other recent honors the company has received. Some of the recent recognition for Priori includes:

The Collaboration award from The Buying Legal Council Collaboration for Priori’s partnership with Hearst Corporation on Scout

“Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year” for Scout by the LegalTech Breakthrough awards

Inclusion in The Financial Times “Accelerating Business” Special Report for Scout



The 2023 LegalTech TAM Awards recognize the best legal software for legal departments and law firms, as decided by software buyers on Theorem, the world’s largest and most trusted legal tech platform and marketplace. Winners were selected through a review, scoring and analysis process using data collected from across the Theorem network, including major organizations like the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) and the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC).

Story continues

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori’s global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to thousands of attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 70 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies.

With Scout, Priori introduced a new category of software for legal teams: outside counsel selection and knowledge management. Scout puts valuable data about trusted firms, individual attorneys and engagement history at the team’s fingertips so in-house teams can identify the right staffing for new legal projects and track performance over time. Scout is currently used by Hearst, Marsh McLennan, Zimmer Biomet and a Fortune 10 company, and law firm Orrick.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .

